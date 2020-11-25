Attorney Poole Joins Bone McAllester Norton

NASHVILLE, TN — Quan Poole has joined Bone McAllester Norton PLLC as its newest attorney. A seasoned litigator, he brings with him seven years of legal experience in land use, economic development and public health.

At Bone McAllester Norton, Poole will leverage his litigation experience and focus on land use and zoning alongside Doug Sloan, advising clients on building permits and land subdivision, and assuring zoning legislation compliance with local, state and federal law.

“Quan has had an impressive legal career, and we are excited to see his continued success as a valuable addition to our team,” said Charles Robert Bone, president and CEO of Bone McAllester Norton. “Quan’s skills as a trial attorney and expertise in the areas of economic development, zoning and land use will be great assets to our clients.”

Before joining Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, Poole served as an assistant metropolitan attorney with the Land Use and Economic Development team at the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. During his time with Metro, Poole advised the Planning Department, Board of Zoning Appeals and Metro Public Health Department, among other departments. He also advised the Metro Codes Department on short-term rental property

regulations and handled their enforcement in Environmental Court.

Prior to working for Metro, Poole was an assistant public defender for Shelby County Government. There, he was assigned to the office’s vertical representation team and handled all aspects of client representation from arraignment to trial. Throughout his litigation career, Poole has won multiple bench trials in General Sessions and Circuit Court, negotiated favorable settlements on behalf of the Metropolitan Government, and obtained favorable verdicts in Criminal Court jury trials.

“I’m proud and honored to join Bone McAllester Norton’s team of dedicated attorneys. I’ve always regarded them as strong leaders in Middle Tennessee’s legal community,” Poole said. “The firm has set the standard for land use and zoning practice, and I couldn’t be more excited to help our clients achieve their goals with such a prestigious firm.”

In addition to his work at Bone McAllester Norton, Poole is a member of the Nashville Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and the Napier-Looby Bar Association and is a graduate of the Young Leaders Council. He participated in the Nashville Bar Foundation’s Leadership Forum in 2019, the Gideon’s Promise Fellowship and the New Memphis Institute Embark Fellowship. He also served as a Memphis Grizzlies Scholars’ mentor in 2017.