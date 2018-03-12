As a kid, my friends and I would play a game called “Would You Rather?” We would give the other person false choices to see which false choice they would make given the worst case scenario. It was all...
Many people in America wish for us to quit looking at things as an African American. I or we should not look at it as black or white. We should not emphasize we are black teachers, black drivers, black...
It is amazing as to how people are unprepared when they go to have their taxes prepared and filed. Most taxpayers are excited and some are nervous and just want to get it over and done. But, will find...
Nashville, Tenn. - Publisher and CEO Tunisia Scott announces the release of the 27th Edition of her business directory the Tennessee Minority Pages (TMP). This year’s issue focuses on the unstoppable rise of the entrepreneurial spirit of minority populations....
Many people have a negative attitude toward what happened in 2017. Yes, there have been a lot of setbacks suffered over this past year. I have to remind myself to stay in my lane and talk about sustainability and...
What could you have done by now? Do you feel as if you have been wasting time? Have you been spinning your wheels trying to figure out how you could better your situation? What can we do for a...
By Eleanor Goldberg An increasing number of new laws across the United States make it a crime to be homeless. But these laws don’t actually manage to get people off the streets ― they just perpetuate the cycle of homelessness,...
What does an artist look like? What about a businessperson? Do they look the same? Different? What are they doing? How do they dress? Where do they live? Here are two more questions to consider. Which is the introvert?...
Many major things happened last week that put me at a loss of words. First, Roy Moore was defeated by Doug Jones to be the first Democrat elected to the US Senate in 25 years in the state of...
Last week, President Trump made a speech in the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson Mississippi. Normally, a visit from a sitting United States President would be considered appropriate. However, this president who has been so...