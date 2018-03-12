Metro Public Health Department Offers Special Flu Shot Clinic Friday as...
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Public Health Department is taking part in a state-wide effort to make it easier to get the best protection...
Piercings and Your Oral Health
Piercings are becoming a more prevalent form of self-expression in society today and a fashion statement by many. If you are contemplating getting a...
Why Blood Pressure is Important During Dental Care
High Blood Pressure can be a “silent killer.” Often, patients go years without seeking the care of a primary care physician unless they feel...
Flexible Spending Accounts
A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is an account you can set up through your employer. During open enrollment, you choose how much money to...
Remington Offering Free Children’s Dental Services in Month of February
NASHVILLE, TN — Remington College Nashville Campus will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month in February by offering free children’s dental health services. Parents can...
How to Find a Good Dentist
When you’re looking for a new dentist its hard to know where to begin. Your dental health is such an important part of your...
Common Household Items You Didn’t Know Expired
When should you throw away your mascara? Your pillowcase? Did you know that smoke alarms should be replaced after a certain amount of time?...
New Year Resolution for Your Teeth
It’s that time of the year where we start to think about what the New Year has in store for us and what we...
Starting the New Year Off With a Dental Checkup
Maintaining good oral health is important to your overall health. In addition to daily brushing and flossing, you can help protect your oral health...
Give Birth to a New You in the New Year
Now that 2017 has ended, it’s an excellent time to take inventory of the blessings and breakthroughs you’ve enjoyed, the challenges and difficulties you...