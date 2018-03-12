 Jump to the website Jump to the website
33.8 F
Nashville
Monday, March 12, 2018
Health & Wellness

Health & Wellness

Latest
Health & Wellness

Metro Public Health Department Offers Special Flu Shot Clinic Friday as...

Article Submitted -
  NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Public Health Department is taking part in a state-wide effort to make it easier to get the best protection...
Tooth Talk

Piercings and Your Oral Health

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
Piercings are becoming a more prevalent form of self-expression in society today and a fashion statement by many.  If you are contemplating getting a...
Tooth Talk

Why Blood Pressure is Important During Dental Care

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
High Blood Pressure can be a “silent killer.” Often, patients go years without seeking the care of a primary care physician unless they feel...
Tooth Talk

Flexible Spending Accounts

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is an account you can set up through your employer. During open enrollment, you choose how much money to...
Health & Wellness

Remington Offering Free Children’s Dental Services in Month of February

Article Submitted -
NASHVILLE, TN — Remington College Nashville Campus will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month in February by offering free children’s dental health services. Parents can...
Tooth Talk

How to Find a Good Dentist

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
When you’re looking for a new dentist its hard to know where to begin. Your dental health is such an important part of your...
Health & Wellness

Common Household Items You Didn’t Know Expired

Article Submitted -
When should you throw away your mascara? Your pillowcase? Did you know that smoke alarms should be replaced after a certain amount of time?...
Tooth Talk

New Year Resolution for Your Teeth

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
It’s that time of the year where we start to think about what the New Year has in store for us and what we...
Tooth Talk

Starting the New Year Off With a Dental Checkup

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, DDS -
Maintaining good oral health is important to your overall health. In addition to daily brushing and flossing, you can help protect your oral health...
Health & Wellness

Give Birth to a New You in the New Year

Tn Tribune -
Now that 2017 has ended, it’s an excellent time to take inventory of the blessings and breakthroughs you’ve enjoyed, the challenges and difficulties you...
123...15Page 1 of 15

LATEST NEWS

MUST READ

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2016 - The Tennessee Tribune - Site designed by thejluntzreport