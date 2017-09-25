1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Tennessee Church

The suspect’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Aaron said, adding that his relationship with the church’s congregation is unknown.

All of those injured in the incident were hospitalized, Aaron said. He described one of the hospitalized victims as “in more serious condition than the others,” without providing more details.

A woman who said she lives next-door to the church recalled hearing loud noises outside her home before she said two people came to her door seeking help.

“There’s two people that came up to our door and said someone is shooting at us, at the church,” the woman told WKRN.

The woman said her husband went to the church and saw some of the victims firsthand.

“One was in the parking lot that he had shot, in the back, and then he went into the church and there was someone lying in the doorway and some other people shot,” the woman recalled.