Ambassador Young, who now chairs the Andrew Young Foundation, is a former two-term mayor of Atlanta, Georgia Congressman and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. As a global statesman, and lifelong advocate of building collaborative partnerships across socioeconomic groups, he is masterful at using public policy to transform societies for the greater good.

Speaking to a standing-room-only audience of over 600 people, Young graciously allowed a peek into his mindset as he shared his philosophy on developing collaborations, opening up our arms to the opposition, what he practices to create healing and where he places his faith. Tapping multiple references to what he learned from other civil rights leaders, threads of his faith and the importance of believing were woven through each topic that he so eloquently touched during the nearly one hour speech.

“I don’t worry about the future, because as Ralph Abernathy used to say, ‘I don’t care what the future holds, ‘cause I know who holds the future.’ And so I look at the events of the last couple of months different from most people…I don’t question what happened on one side or the other [of the 2016 United States election]…my question is, ‘what is the Lord trying to do with us now!’”