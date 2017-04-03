AFSCME Pres. Lee Saunders to Lay Wreath Commemorating Sanitation Workers Strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn – American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees President Lee Saunders will attend a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating two sanitation workers, Echol Cole and Robert Walker, whose gruesome deaths on the job led Memphis sanitation workers to strike for better work conditions, economic and civil justice, and recognition of their union, AFSCME Local 1733. It was their struggle that drew the support of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bringing him to Memphis where he was assassinated for his beliefs and activism.

“The sanitation strike is one of American history’s most powerful examples of the unbreakable link between civil rights and labor rights,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “What was true in 1968 is true today: There can be no racial justice without economic justice, and there can be no economic justice without racial justice.”