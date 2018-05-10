An International Celebration of Black Female Wine Makers

By Janice Malone

Tribune Entertainment Editor

HOLLYWOOD, FL — The 2nd Annual International Women in Wine Celebration by Urban Connoisseurs took place (April 28, 2018) aboard the South Beach Lady Yacht in Hollywood, FL. The confab was the gathering of Black female vineyards owners from around the world.

The evening was filled with lively jazz music, an exquisite cuisine six course meal from Chef Hugh Chef Irie Sinclair and Chef Jouvens Jean, and of course plenty of vino from the wineries of the featured vintner owners. Actress Sope Aluko, who starred as “the Shaman” in the blockbuster film Black Panther, was one of the VIP guest speakers among the 200-plus guests that featured event sponsors, wine vendors, sommeliers and wine enthusiasts.

Urban Connoisseurs is a marketing agency that supports Black owned wineries, vineyards and winemakers who produce fine wines. The California-based company is owned by marketing expert Marcia Jones, who brings over twenty years of experience to the business. “We promote these wineries through orchestrating relationships with retailers and other businesses to sell their brands,” says Ms. Jones. “We tell the winemakers’ story. Time and again, professionals in the wine industry have said wine sells when the buyer knows the story behind the grape,” adds Jones. Urban Connoisseurs has even established a scholarship fund in partnership with the UNCF, with the aim of supporting African Americans pursuing careers in the

wine industry. See their website www.urbanconnoisseurs.com for more details.

Some of the vineyard owners present at

this year’s Wine Celebration event were:

• Marie-Inès Romelle of Champagne Marie Césaire in France (http://marie-cesaire.com)

• Aslina Wines by Ntsiki Biyela from South Africa (http:aslinawines.co.za)

• Theodora Lee of Theopolis Vineyards, Yorkville, CA (www.theopolisvineyards.com)

• Paula Harrell of P. Harrell Wines, Sonoma County, CA (http://pharrellwines.com)

All of the wine makers listed gladly accept mail orders. Visit their websites for more details.

Next week, part two of this story will continue, as we meet the ladies who make the vino!