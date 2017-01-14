Akrawi Named Member at Neal & Harwell, PLC

NASHVILLE, TN — Blind Akrawi has been named a member at Neal & Harwell, PLC. Akrawi joined Neal & Harwell in 2011. He focuses on representing clients in a wide range of civil and criminal litigation matters, including healthcare fraud, environmental law, corporate investigations, utility regulations, and contract matters.

“We are pleased to welcome Blind into membership at Neal & Harwell, said Philip Irwin, chief manager of the firm. “In addition to his impressive technical legal expertise, Blind has always demonstrated a “team-first” attitude in all that he does.”

Prior to joining Neal & Harwell, Akrawi was the Tennessee Assistant Attorney General – Civil Litigation & State Services Division. Previously, he was Assistant Public Defender, 22nd Judicial District, in Columbia, Tennessee. He is admitted to the United States District Court of Appeals, 6th Circuit, and the United States District Courts in the Middle, Eastern, and Western districts of Tennessee.

Akrawi received his J.D. in 2003 from Vanderbilt University School of Law. He earned a B.A. degree in Political Science in 1999 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, and Nashville Bar Association. He is a Barrister member of the Harry Phillips American Inn of Court.

He was a 2015 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, and is a Class of 2016 member of TBA Leadership Law.

