Ambassador Young Delivers Key Note at Annual MLK Breakfast

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville law firm, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, recently hosted its 16th Annual Fellowship Breakfast honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with Ambassador Andrew Young serving as keynote speaker. The event was held Monday, January 16, 2017 at The Music City Center, where it hosted more than 500 guests eager to celebrate Dr. King.

A colleague and friend of Dr. King’s, Ambassador Young chairs the Andrew Young Foundation, is a former two-term mayor of Atlanta, Georgia Congressman, and U.N. Ambassador to the United States, is a global statesman, and lifelong advocate of building collaborative partnerships across socioeconomic lines and using public policy to transform societies for the greater good.

“Nashville is a leading city and where I learned from student leaders during the civil rights movement,” said Young. “It was wonderful to be back in Music City to celebrate and honor my friend, as well as discuss our country’s current political landscape.”

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, welcomed Young with the program also featuring performances by The McCrary Sisters and Lawrence Thomison whose soulful sound successfully excited the audience.

“Our city would not be where it is today without the vision, leadership and desire of people who came together to create a country that adopted tolerance and acceptance,” said Mayor Megan Barry, the first female Mayor of Nashville. “We need that desire now, more than ever. I attribute my success to those who came before me, like Ambassador Young, who paved the way for countless people to demand equal human rights and civil liberties in America.”

“We were honored to have Ambassador Young share his wealth of knowledge in pushing for a just society through his work with Dr. King, building a city or representing our country’s interests at an international level,” said Charles W. Bone, founder and chairman of the law firm. “The entire program – from the message to the music – was relevant, meaningful, and appropriate for us in multiple ways.”