Christoph Communications Partners with Nashville Convention Visitors Corp

Christoph Communications owner Renuka Christoph partnered with the Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation to launch Global Beats. The initiative promotes ethnic dining within Nashville
and offers visitors the opportunity to explore the diversity within the city.
“Nashville is rich in diversity and offers an extensive selection of ethnic dining which showcases the city’s multiculturalism,” states Christoph. “Cuisine serves a great connector of diverse people groups.”
Visit http://www.visitmusiccity.com/visitors/globalbeats to learn more about Music City’s ethnic dining. Click here for video coverage of Kurdish and Puerto Rican dining.
