Coleman Sworn in as General Sessions Judge

NASHVILLE, TN — Former Metropolitan Nashville Council member, Sam Coleman (District 33) was sworn in on Tuesday, May 30, as Judge, Division X, Davidson County General Sessions Court.

Interestingly, Coleman’s swearing-in ceremony was held in the A.A. Birch Criminal Court Building. The late Justice Birch also held that position early in his career. Coleman is the fourth African American General Sessions Judge in Davidson County.

Coleman wore a black robe just after he took the oath administered by former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice William Koch, who is now dean at Nashville School of Law.

“I make one pledge to you and one promise,” Coleman said, speaking during the half-hour ceremony. “One thing you can be sure of, I will work hard to be a good teammate. … I will work hard making sure the integrity of the bench is held high.”

Judge Coleman was voted in the position by his former fellow Metro Council Members. He received the most votes with 19 members voting for him to become Judge.

He is filling a seat on the bench left by the resignation of former Judge Casey Moreland, who resigned in early April after he was arrested on federal charges alleging he tried to bribe a woman making public allegations against him.

In preparation for his new role, Coleman met with fellow judges and had meetings with court clerks, prosecutors and public defenders.

Prior to being sworn-in as Judge, he held a series of Town Hall meetings throughout the 33rd Councilmatic District. The four meetings were held in the Antioch, Priest Lake, Cane Ridge and Hermitage communities. He said, “It has been 10 years of serving in the Metro Council and I am forever grateful.”

Coleman’s resignation from the Council took place following his last Town Hall meeting in the Hermitage Community on Saturday, May 27.

A practicing attorney, Coleman worked in state government before serving as a Metro Council Member.

As a General Sessions Court Judge, he will hear criminal cases. The official election for the seat will be next year, with the primary being held May, 2018.