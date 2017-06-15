Fatherhood Games at Fontanel June 17

WHITES CREEK, TN — The non-profit Family Foundation Fund (FFF), founded in 1993 is pleased to announce continuation of their premiere 5K Trail Race, followed by The Fatherhood Games at Fontanel. The FFF’s mission is to nurture fatherless boys into Christ-centered manhood and to inspire and equip men to be fathers who impact the destiny of the next generation.

This year an-all day event is planned for Saturday, June 17 from 6AM (5K run registration opens) -1PM at Fontanel in Historic Whites Creek. The day will be packed full of fun and will begin with a 5K Run/Walk on a chip-timed USTAF certified wooded course through the Fontanel Trails. The beautiful fields of Fontanel will also be set up with a Field Day Zone including a wide range of mini-games including Dodgeball, Jacob’s Ladder, Pass/Punt/Kick, Sack Races, Team Challenges, Three Point Shootout, Ultimate Obstacle Course, Zorb Balls, and free Hot Air Balloon Rides, plus a chance to win valuable door prizes. Everyone is welcome, whether they sign up for the 5K or not…dads and moms, sons and daughters, single parents looking for fellowship and support. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift and quite possibly a new Father’s Day weekend family tradition.

Dave Ramsey, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host and #1 Best Selling Author says, “The boys who have been a part of the FFF mentoring experience are testimonies to its effectiveness. Sharon and I believe in what they are doing and are personally involved. And Vince Gill, Grammy Award-Winning Recording Artist says, “With the Family Foundation Fund, Amy and I are able to enthusiastically support a local organization doing exceptionally important work consistently and faithfully.”

The Foundation identifies boys from single parent homes during or just prior to their early teens. These boys enter a disciplined program that pairs them with surrogate fathers who become a consistent presence in their lives. The mentoring experience also includes two weeks of summer camp in a rustic setting, educational gardening, opportunities to spend time with business professionals in a work environment, internship opportunities and educational scholarship support. This annual fundraiser is a large part of funding for these life-changing activities for the boys of FFF.

All proceeds of the Fatherhood Games benefit the FFF, allowing them to succeed in their vision of returning the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers. (Malachi 4:6). For more information, details on sign up for the 5K run or to become a sponsor, visit fatherhoodgames.com or call 615-876-7170.

Schedule of Events

6 AM – 5K registration/check-in opens

7 AM – 5K trail race begins

7:30 AM – Free Continental Breakfast & hot air balloon rides

8:15 AM – 5K Race awards presentations

8:45 AM – Let the Games begin!

11:15 AM – Game awards & door prizes