Feed the Children Event

Please join us to learn more about Feed the Children, our impact in Rutherford County and the Nashville community as well as the difference the La Vergne Distribution Center is making not only in Tennessee, but across the U.S.

We will discuss the Feed the Children Teacher Store which provides supplies to Title 1 schools throughout five counties as well as our Summer Food and Education Program which provides meals to thousands during the summer months.

When: Wednesday, May 15 from 10:30 a.m.-noon

Thursday, May 16 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Feed the Children Distribution Center and Teacher Store

310 Tech Park Drive

LaVergne, TN 37086

Please see our 2018 Annual Report here