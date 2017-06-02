Florida Georgia Line Set Grand Opening of FGL House 

NASHVILLE, TN — Just in time for the 2017 CMA Music Festival, multi-PLATINUM superstar duo Florida Georgia Line and LRC Group have announced June 5 as the grand opening of their first restaurant and entertainment destination, FGL House.

Doors open to the public at 7 p.m. CT, setting the stage for a party that never ends in the heart of downtown Nashville’s neon-lit Country music paradise. Standing on 120 3rd Avenue South, FGL House will be an entertainment playground unlike any other, providing visitors with four stories of vibey music, inspired food, and unforgettable good times.

Inside the massive venue, guests will be welcomed into the duo’s anything-goes world. Edgy live music focusing on today’s country trends will get fans dancing every day, while bars on all four levels will keep the craft beer and custom cocktails flowing – featuring the duo’s own Old Camp Whiskey.

A world-class kitchen will serve up Southern-style fare with a California twist, and patrons are invited to enjoy the huge “Cruise” rooftop bar – the largest in Nashville – complete with stunning views of the Music City skyline.

For a completely different feel, visitors can also head down to the chillin’ “Little Red Corvette” basement martini bar, and a gigantic video wall will make FGL House’s main floor the perfect place to hang with friends and watch your favorite sporting events. Meanwhile, can’t-miss events like Country Club Tuesdays will feature the internationally renowned Dee Jay Silver spinning custom country remixes.

VIP membership packages are available at fglhouse.com/vip or at the FGL HOUSE front desk, allowing you and a guest to skip the lines outside and cruise right up to the bar with no waiting and no cover charge (exclusions apply). Members will also receive a special edition T-shirt, and at $100 annually or $250 for a lifetime pass, only a limited amount of VIP memberships are available. FGL Lifers – the duo’s new fan club– will receive a 20% discount on FGL Housemembership. Act fast in order to secure yours.

Additionally, FGL is set to launch its groundbreaking The Smooth Tour 2017 on June 2, a crossover experience featuring Hip-Hop icon Nelly and breakout Country star Chris Lane. Kicking off in Austin, Texas, the tour will hit cities all across the U.S., including the duo’s first-ever stadium concerts in Boston (July 7), Minneapolis (July 29), and Chicago (August 12). Those historic dates will include Pop idols Backstreet Boys, who are also featured on FGL’s latest Platinum-certified, Top 10 single, “God, Your Mama, And Me.”

For more information on Florida Georgia Line and The Smooth Tour 2017, visit floridageorgialine.com.