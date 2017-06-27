All The Info You Need About Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

NASHVILLE – Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper Cherry includes a new main stage at Fifth and Broadway with country music hitmaker Chris Young headlining, the Nashville Symphony performing at Ascend Amphitheater and the largest fireworks show in the country. This is the 14th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 33rd in the city.

Don’t miss: Mayor Megan Barry will welcome attendees at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on the Broadway Stage at Fifth and Broadway, and the brief program will include the National Anthem by Jason Eskridge.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is produced by the NCVC for the city of Nashville.

Fun Facts

Fireworks

More than 60,000 shells will be shot, more than any other fireworks show in the country.

Eighteen technicians from Pyro Shows will set up the show over the course of eight days.

More than 35,000 pounds of explosives and 150 miles of wire will be used.

The largest shell is 10 inches in diameter and weighs 12 pounds. It leaves the mortar at 200 mph and climbs to 1,000 feet before breaking into a colorful canopy. The 30-minute show will include more than 250 of these types of shells. There will also be 250 8-inch shells.

The show’s finale will be the most powerful in Nashville history.

Livestreaming and Broadcast

The fireworks show will be livestreamed on visitmusiccity.com/july4th/.

Starting at 9 p.m., WKRN-News 2 will broadcast the fireworks display live. They will also livestream the fireworks show at wkrn.com .

Cumulus Media is the event’s radio partner and will broadcast select performances on 95.5 NASH ICON (WSM-FM).

Event/Concert Schedule

(Artists and times subject to change.)

Event Site Opens at Noon. Ascend Amphitheater opens at 4 p.m.

Music City Walk of Fame Park

Noon – 4 p.m. Family Fun Zone with inflatables and DJ Robert Luke

Broadway Stage at Fifth and Broadway

4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. DJ Coach

5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. National Anthem by Jason Eskridge and Welcome from Emcee Storme Warren and Mayor Megan Barry

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Sisterhood

6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Jonny P

6:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

7 p.m. – 7:50 p.m. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

7:50 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

8:10 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Chris Young

Ascend Amphitheater (Opens at 4 p.m.)

9:10 p.m. – 9:18 p.m. Remarks from Emcee Kelly Sutton

9:18 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Barry Scott Patriotic Recitation and Nashville Symphony

9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Nashville Symphony and Fireworks Show

Fireworks Viewing

For those primarily interested in watching the fireworks, they are encouraged to go to the following locations that are part of the city’s July 4 event campus:

Ascend Amphitheater

Riverfront Park

The Green at Riverfront Park

Lower Broadway

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Public Square Park (with audio)

Walk of Fame Park (with audio)

Guidelines, Weather Safety and Security Procedures

The city’s annual free July 4 concert and fireworks show is expected to draw an estimated crowd of 150,000, and, to ensure maximum safety for attendees, backpacks and coolers will not be permitted. At five designated locations, cold bottled water will be available at two bottles for $1 until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., bottled water at those locations will be $1 each. Additionally, at those designated locations, you can get two hot dogs for $3 until 5 p.m., and they will cost $2 each the rest of the night.

Attendees are encouraged to pack smart, stay hydrated and bring refillable water bottles to fill at three free water stations. In addition, six misting stations and misting fans will be stationed around the event site to help eventgoers stay cool throughout the day. First-aid tents will be located throughout the event site. Attendees are encouraged to pack sunscreen, hats, visors and sunglasses to help fight the heat.

Traditional food vendors will be located on First Avenue North. Food trucks will be located on First Avenue near Ascend Amphitheater, on Broadway between Second and Fourth Avenue and near Walk of Fame Park on Fifth Avenue. Food concessions available at Ascend Amphitheater.

All personal items are subject to searches. A list of House Rules are available.

Permitted Items Include:

Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater

Blankets and ground tarps (6’x8’ or less)

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)

Personal cameras

Small bags with maximum measurement of 16”x10”x4”

Note: All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.

Prohibited Items Include:

No coolers

No backpacks or luggage

No guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

No outside alcoholic beverages

No illegal drugs

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (except service animals)

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No wagons or pull-carts

No drones or other remote controlled aerial devices

No audio recorders, video or professional cameras

No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground, or use of roes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling or solicitation (event credentials required)

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, etc. (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No performances or demonstrations of any type unless previously authorized by event (event credentials required)

No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

Note about Photography: Any person intending to photograph, video or record any musical act on the stages of the event for professional or commercial use needs to be credentialed. To do so, please contact Bonna Johnson at bonna@visitmusiccity.com. There are no limitations on photography for other aspects of the event in the public areas. All photographers need to abide by the house rules concerning permitted bag size – no larger than 16”x10”x 4” – and tripods should not obstruct the view of others.

Note to Boaters: No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and KVB Bridge.

Parking and Transportation

Attendees will have a variety of safe, affordable transportation options.

Nearby parking

Vehicle parking will be available for $10 at Nissan Stadium in Lots A, B, C and D; $10 at the Metro Courthouse Garage; $13 at Nashville Public Library Downtown; and $15 at the Music City Center.

To locate other available parking downtown, visit www.parkitdowntown.com.

Taxi stand

Taxis can drop off and pick up attendees on Seventh Avenue South at Broadway.

Ride-Sharing

Lyft: Lyft is the official ridesharing partner of Let Freedom Sing! They want all attendees to celebrate responsibly and make a plan to get home safely. Up to 1,000 users can enter code BUDAMERICA in the Lyft app under ‘Promos’ to claim a free ride home (up to $10), courtesy of Budweiser and Ajax Turner. *Limited quantity available. Maximum $10 discount per ride. Cannot be combined with other ride credit or offers. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Use.

Ride Share areas are located at Korean Veterans Boulevard (KVB) from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue (both north side and south side) and Deaderick Street from Third Avenue to Sixth Avenue (both north side and south side).

Transit

MTA Buses: Many of the routes are on major corridors and will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule with extended service to get customers home after the fireworks. The last buses of the day will depart at 10:45 p.m. from Music City Central, 400 Charlotte Avenue. Regular fares will be in effect – $1.70 for adults, $1 for youth age 19 and younger, 85 cents for seniors, and no charge for children age 4 and younger. Due to street closures, some buses will be on detours; however, many will operate on extended schedules:

3 West End/White Bridge

4 Shelby

5 West End/Bellevue

7 Hillsboro

10 Charlotte

14 Whites Creek

15 Murfreesboro Pike

17 12 th Avenue South

Avenue South 18 Airport/Downtown Hotels

19 Herman

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

26 Gallatin Pike

28 Meridian

29 Jefferson

30 McFerrin

34 Opry Mills

52 Nolensville Pike BRT lite

Music City Green Circuit

Park and Ride: MTA has partnered with the following businesses and Nashville Public Library to offer Free Park & Ride lots at the following locations on bus routes:

Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52)

Global Mall at the Crossings (Routes 15 and 55)

Hillwood at Nashville West Shopping Center (Routes 10 and 50)

Kmart on Gallatin Pike (Route 26)

MTA Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 5)

Bellevue Library (Route 5)

East Library (Route 26)

Edgehill Library (Route 17)

Hadley Park Library (Route 29)

Inglewood Library (Route 26)

Madison Library (Route 26)

Southeast Library (Route 15)

For detailed bus service information, please consult the Sunday/Holiday information listed in the route schedules, the MTA website at nashvillemta.org, MTA Customer Care at 615-862-5950, or check one of the available real-time tools featuring information from our Music City Transit Tracker system.

Music City Star: A total of 950 tickets were released for the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee’s (RTA) July 4th Music City Star train. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus an $0.88 processing fee and are available for purchase through the Music City Star website at musiccitystar.org or at ticketsnashville.com with a credit card. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Tickets will not be for sale July 4th on the platforms. Parking is free at all of the outlying stations.

Social Media

Make sure to download the Nashville July 4th app from the App Store or on Google Play to get the most up-to-date information on the event, schedule, map, music, fireworks, official merchandise and everything else Let Freedom Sing! has to offer. Search Nashville July 4th in the app stores.

#NashvilleJuly4 & @VisitMusicCity

The official hashtag for the 2017 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is #NashvilleJuly4. Please use this hashtag in all social media posts about the event and follow along to join the conversation!

Follow us on social media for event updates, information, and answers to your #NashvilleJuly4 questions:

Twitter: @VisitMusicCity – http://twitter.com/visitmusiccity

Instagram: @VisitMusicCity – http://instagram.com/visitmusiccity

Facebook: Visit Music City – http://facebook/nashvillemusiccity

Snapchat: visitmusiccity – https://www.snapchat.com/add/visitmusiccity

The Bands on Social Media

#NashvilleJuly4 bands, emcees, and venue can be found on Twitter at:

@ChrisYoungMusic; @GrittyDirt; @Im_JonnyP; @_TheSisterhood; @NashvilleSymph; @StormeWarren; @TVKellySutton; @Ascend_Amp

Social Media Street Teams

Teams will be roaming the event site, interacting with guests and offering fun #NashvilleJuly4 props for exciting photo opportunities to be shared via @VisitMusicCity accounts and throughout the visitors’ own social media channels.

A photo tent will be on Fifth Avenue South near the Family Fun Zone. Guests can have their picture taken in front of 4th of July and Gold Cup themed backdrops and enter to win tickets and VIP passes!

The Advance Financial Picture Frame will be located at First and Broadway near the Court of Flags. Take your photo in the frame and post on social media with the #NashvilleJuly4 tag and @VisitMusicCity!

Partners and Sponsors

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is presented by Dr Pepper Cherry and partners include Advance Financial, Anderson Benson Insurance, Carl Black Chevrolet, Kroger, General Jackson Showboat, Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Click It Or Ticket, “Soundtrack of America, Made in Tennessee,” Tennessee Lottery, Lyft, McDonald’s, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, Peg Leg Porker, Twice Daily, Purple Heart Homes, Hardee’s®, Hilton Nashville Downtown, NASH FM 103.3, 95.5 NASH ICON, Budweiser, Bud Light, Fetzer and Jack Daniel’s.

Partner activations open at noon on event day and will last into the evening.

Advance Financial: The Advance Financial Picture Frame will be located at First and Broadway near the Court of Flags and will be a great place for a photo op.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Register to win, trivia and take a survey to spin the wheel. Grand prize is a VIP evening ghost tour for you and eight friends. Prize wheel includes free passes to The Hermitage, Andrew Jackson bobble-heads, t-shirts, guitar-shaped bottler opener keychains, koozies, hand fans and stickers with $2 off general admission. Kids can play cornhole for prizes.

Budweiser: Branded bar area located near the Hard Rock Cafe on Broadway.

Carl Black Chevrolet: Register to win a 2017 Spark, and they will be giving away drawstring bags at their tent and vehicle at Fourth and Broadway near Honky Tonk Central.

Dr Pepper: They will be at Walk of Fame Park and have free samples of Dr Pepper Cherry and a limited number of giveaways, including sunglasses, bags and koozies.

National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper : College football fans can take a free photo with The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper. This is the actual trophy for the upcoming 2017 season which will be awarded on the field at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta. It weighs approximately 50 pounds and is made of 24-karat gold, stainless steel and bronze.

: College football fans can take a free photo with The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper. This is the actual trophy for the upcoming 2017 season which will be awarded on the field at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta. It weighs approximately 50 pounds and is made of 24-karat gold, stainless steel and bronze. The Dr Pepper Football Toss: Test your football throwing accuracy at the Dr Pepper inflatable can!

Hardee’s®: Hardee’s®, the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain known for its history of pioneering innovations, will bring its Star Diner® to Nashville and serve delicious hot meals and beverages made to order on the 4th of July. Stop by and enjoy eating, playing corn hole, and winning prizes.

Jack Daniel’s: The Jack Daniel’s stage trailer is a comprehensive JD Tennessee Whiskey zone on wheels. It will feature a Jack Daniel’s bar, leisure area and will also showcase the Jack Daniel’s Distillery Tour in virtual reality! Also, be on the lookout for the Jack Daniel’s airstream bar. Another place to find your favorite Jack Daniel’s cocktail! Your friends at Jack Daniel’s remind you to drink responsibly. The Jack Daniel’s Trailer Stage will be located on Broadway between Third and Fourth Avenue. The Airstream Bars will be at First and Broadway and Third and Broadway.

Lyft: Lyft will be at Walk of Fame Park providing promotional materials and activating new passengers. Lyft is the official ridesharing partner of Let Freedom Sing!

McDonald’s: They will be giving out samples of Minute Maid® Slushies at Fourth and Broadway near Merchants Restaurant.

Nash FM 103.3 and Nash Icon 95.5: Nash FM 103.3 will be at Fourth and Broadway near Honky Tonk Central and Nash Icon 95.5 will be at Fourth and Broadway near Merchants Restaurant. They will have a branded tent and vehicle, and attendees can register to win promo prizes and get station information.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is dedicated to providing housing for Service Connected Disabled Veterans that is substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America. They will be at Walk Of Fame Park.

Tennessee Lottery: The Tennessee Lottery has raised over $4 billion for education in Tennessee, with 120,000 students benefiting each year from lottery-funded scholarships and grants. You can stop by the Tennessee Lottery’s tent at Music City Walk of Fame Park to play your favorite lottery games, like Powerball, Mega Millions and an assortment of instant tickets. Each time you spend $5, you will receive a play on the Plinko board, where you are guaranteed to win a prize. Remember, every time you play, someone wins!

Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Location Click It Or Ticket: The Tennessee Highway Safety Office wants to remind you this 4th of July Holiday to drive safely. Buckle up…every trip…every time. Click It or Ticket!

Roving Activations

Maltesers: Hey, Music City?! You’re among the first in the U.S. to try the new chocolatey delight of MALTESERS.

Skippy P.B. Bites: For spring/summer 2017, Skippy is hitting the road to spread the fun and remind kids and moms that snacking should brighten your day, and PB Bites is the perfect snack to do it. The tour kicks off with the Skippy Yippee Squad showing up at festivals, sporting events, and, generally anywhere kids and parents hang out, with the goal of giving out 1 million high fives in exchange for a free, delicious sample of the new PB Bites. All summer long we’ll be a high-energy, mobile cheer-squad, on a mission to perk up hungry kids with high fives and peanut butter goodness.

Artist Bios

Chris Young

After earning multiple ACM, BBMA, CMA, CMT, GRAMMY and RDMA nominations and scoring three consecutive chart-topping singles – including his ninth No. 1 “Sober Saturday Night” with Vince Gill from his “excellent” (New York Times) album I’m Comin’ Over – Chris Young continues to set the bar even higher with the release of his brand new single, “Losing Sleep,” which amassed more than 1.25 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. With six albums to his credit, including 2016’s It Must Be Christmas and 2015’s Gold-certified studio album, I’m Comin’ Over, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart, Chris continues to reach new heights with his hotly anticipated seventh album due later this year. Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, the upcoming record will be the RCA Records artist’s third project in less than two years. An international ambassador for country music, Chris performs to packed houses around the world including his recent appearance at the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his nine chart-toppers – including “Gettin’ You Home,” “Voices,” “Tomorrow,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Think Of You,” — and sixteen Gold/Platinum certified projects, Chris has joined reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean as special guest on his They Don’t Know Tour through October before resuming his own headlining dates later this year. For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Long before Americana music had a name, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band helped lead the charge, mixing elements of country, bluegrass, folk, mountain music, and rock n’ roll into a sound that celebrated the full range of American music. With multi-Platinum and Gold records, strings of top 10 hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles,” multiple GRAMMY, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their groundbreaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress, as well as the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Released in 1972 — just six years after the group formed in Southern California — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Will the Circle Be Unbroken still stands as one of the most beloved albums in the country catalog, pairing the young band with legends like Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, and Mother Maybelle Carter. Their recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified Platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA. nittygritty.com

Jonny P

Jonny P is a soul visionary. In just a few years, the Bronx-born, Nashville-based singer- songwriter has served up some truly delicious tunes rooted in the sounds of the past but anchored firmly and irrevocably in the present, defined by disarmingly direct arrangements, a superlatively smooth vocal style, and an undying belief in the power of soul. In addition to wrapping his first role in the upcoming film by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) and screenwriter Mark Boal, he has released his second EP, Good To You, this past April. The EP was produced by his guitarist Goffrey Moore, working in tandem with Jonny P, and was mixed by Tom Elmhirst (Adele, Frank Ocean, Jamie XX, Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson) and features James Gadson (Quincy Jones, Paul McCartney, Herbie Hancock, Beck, BB King, Jamie Lidell) on drums. Jonny P has crafted a set of songs that showcase his superlatively silky vocals, his declarative melodies, and his less- is-much-more arrangements. imjonnyp.com

The Sisterhood

The Sisterhood is an organic blend of the open melodies of classic West Coast folk and the magnetic swagger of timeless rock n’ roll, powered by Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart’s soaring richly textured harmonies and effortless chemistry. Both artists have strong musical DNA. Alyssa is the daughter of Kathie Baillie & Michael Bonagura (the core of country band Baillie & The Boys) and Ruby’s father is rock icon Rod Stewart. They’ve written and recorded their first EP that features the theme song “Tenderize My Heart” for the Stewarts & Hamiltons show on E! They have performed at Fashion Weeks in Milan and Miami, made guest appearances at Rod Stewart’s Vegas show at Caesar’s palace, landed a slot on the main stage at CMC music festival in Australia, opened for Gary Clark Jr., and have now returned to the U.S. after opening for Rod Stewart on his summer and winter stadium tour, as well as headlining their first club tour in the U.K. thesisterhoodband.com

Road Closures.

Various roads will be closed to accommodate the July 4 event. A complete list of Road Closures is available.

Sunday, June 25, 2017

5:00pm Bag all meters on 6th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

NO PARKING on Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Lane (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Monday, June 26, 2017

6:00am Close Victory Lane from Titans Way to South 2nd Street (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Lane (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Russell Street from South 1st Street to Titans Way (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close South 1st Street from Victory Lane to South 2nd Street (1st becomes

Davidson) (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Victory Lane (Titans Way to South 2nd Street) — closed for

set-up as needed (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Titans Way (Russell Street to Victory Lane) — closed for

set-up as needed (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Russell Street (South 1st Street to Titans Way) – closed for

set-up as needed (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on South 1st Street (Victory Lane to South 2nd Street – 1st becomes Davidson) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6pm)

7:00am Close 5th Avenue Southbound Lane from Broadway to Hilton Valet Entrance

(REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on 5th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Thursday

July 6, 2017 by 12pm)

Close 1st Avenue cut-out area (East side of street) just south of Broadway (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks underside of John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue— closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for Pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks underside of John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue— closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on east side of 1st Avenue (Korean Veterans Boulevard to

Church Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Thursday, July 6, 2017 by 5pm)

Friday, June 30, 2017

7:00am Close 6th Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Thursday, July 6, 2017 by 12pm)

Close 1st Avenue cut-out area (East side of street) just opposite of Molloy

Street near Ascend (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm) — Cone off the

1st Avenue cut-out from the travel lanes

Close south side sidewalk John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from South 1st Street to 3rd Avenue— closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open

for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Gay Street Connector (1st Avenue to 1st Avenue) — closed for Set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

5:00pm Bag all meters on 5th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Broadway (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Thursday, July 6, 2017)

Bag all meters on Broadway (6th Avenue to 7th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Saturday, July 1, 2017

7:00am Close Sidewalks on Korean Veterans Boulevard from South 2nd Street to 1st Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian

access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (6th Avenue to 7th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

8:15am Close Arrival Court (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

5:00pm Bag all meters on 1st Avenue (Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street) –

NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on the Gay Street Connector (1st Avenue to 1st Avenue) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Sunday, July 2, 2017

6:00am Close Broadway from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 10am)

Close Broadway from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5,

2017 by 10am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (4th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on west side of 1st Avenue (Korean Veterans Boulevard to

Church Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open

For pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue (Union to James Robertson Parkway) — closed for set-up s needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Korean Veterans/Gateway Bridge (2nd Avenue to South 2nd

Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 10am)

5:00pm Bag all meters on 4th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017) – Cone off the

parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the east and west sides of 4th Avenue

Bag all meters on 2nd Avenue (Demonbreun to Church Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on 3rd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Molloy Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Demonbreun (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Korean Veterans Boulevard (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) –

NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Thursday, July 6, 2017) – Cone off the

parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the north and south sides of KVB

Loading Zones/Parking Lanes Closed/Signs Removed on Broadway (1st Avenue

to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Loading Zones/Parking Lanes Closed/Signs Removed on Broadway (2nd Avenue

to 3rd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Loading Zones/Parking Lanes Closed/Signs Removed on Broadway (3rd Avenue

to 4th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Loading Zones/Parking Lanes Closed/Signs Removed on Broadway (4th Avenue

to 5th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Cover/Remove all “NO PARKING 6AM TO 6PM” and ALL OTHER “NO PARKING” signs on Broadway (1st Avenue to 12th Avenue) —

NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Cover all “Loading Zone” signs on east side of 3rd Avenue (Broadway to

Demonbreun) — NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Monday, July 3, 2017

6:00am Close Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Cotton Eyed Joe’s Alley (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Broadway from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close AT&T Alley (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Broadway from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Paradise Park Alley (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Reroute south-bound lanes of 4th Avenue North from Commerce Street to Broadway to two-way traffic (REOPEN by Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am) — Place 50 orange cones at SE corner of 4th Avenue and Commerce Street and 25 orange cones at SE corner of 4th Avenue and Broadway.

Close 5th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Opry Place (Ryman Alley) (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Symphony Place (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am) — Place

75 orange cones off 4th Avenue at corner of Symphony Place (opposite Hilton).

Close 4th Avenue South Symphony Cut-Out (east side of street next to Schermerhorn Symphony Center, north of Demonbreun) (REOPEN by Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am) — Cone off the cut-out from the travel lanes

Close 1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Korean Veterans Boulevard west bound lane between Gateway Bridge and

1st Avenue, south turn lane at 1st Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am) – Cone off the turn lane.

Close Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Demonbreun from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Demonbreun eastbound lane from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close ACME Alley (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 2nd Avenue (Demonbreun to Church Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Molloy Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Demonbreun (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on 1st Avenue (Church Street to Union) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

5:00pm Bag all meters on Broadway (7th Avenue to 8th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Broadway (8th Avenue to 9th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Broadway (9th Avenue to 10th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on 7th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on 8th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on 9th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 10th Avenue) – NO

PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Deaderick Street (3rd Avenue to 6th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017) — Cone off the parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the north and south sides of Deaderick Street, and place an additional 25 orange cones on the SE corner of 3rd Avenue & Deaderick Street.

Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM” / “Loading Zone” signs on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 10th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Church Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Bank Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Molloy Street (2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) – NO PARKING

(REMOVE BAGS Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Bag all meters on Korean Veterans Boulevard from 2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Wednesday, July 5, 2017) — Cone off the parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the north and south sides of KVB, and place an additional 25 orange cones on the SE corner of 6th Avenue & KVB.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

6:00am Close in-bound lanes of Korean Veterans Boulevard/Gateway Bridge from

South 2nd Street to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN by Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am)

Reroute out-bound lanes of Korean Veterans Boulevard/Gateway Bridge to

two-way traffic from 2nd Avenue to South 2nd Street (REOPEN by Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am)

Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 8th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (7th Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Church Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed

for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

(REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Bank Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed

for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

(REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue to James

Robertson Parkway Bridge) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain

open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Demonbreun (2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up

as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Union (3rd Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge) — closed

for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

(REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Korean Veterans Boulevard from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

— closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian

access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am)

Close Sidewalks on Korean Veterans Boulevard from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

— closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian

access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 12am)

Parking Permits for the 12 meters along 4th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun (through Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

7:00am Close Broadway from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5,

2017 by 8am) – Place 25 orange cones on the SE corner of 8th Avenue

& Broadway.

Close 2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close 3rd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC

ONLY – NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close 4th Avenue Northbound from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL

TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

by 6am)

Close 4th Avenue Southbound from Commerce Street to Demonbreun (LOCAL

TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

by 6am)

Close 7th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close 1st Avenue from Church Street to Union Street (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Church Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Bank Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday,

July 5, 2017 by 6am)

Close Gay Street Connector from 1st Avenue to 1st Avenue (REOPEN on

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 by 6am)

8:00pm Close Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN immediately following conclusion

At latest of fireworks show)

Close 2nd Avenue from Commerce Street to Union Street (REOPEN

Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close Commerce Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN

Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close Union Street from 3rd Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN

Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge (REOPEN immediately following

conclusion of fireworks show) (time closed at discretion of MNPD and

Fire Marshal Office)

The Woodland Street Bridge and John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will re-open immediately upon the conclusion of the Tuesday, July 4th fireworks show.

All roads to re-open no later than 12:00pm on Thursday, July 6, 2017