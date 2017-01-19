Knoxville News Briefs

KNOXVILLE, TN — The last meetings of Knox County School Board for parents and citizens to voice their concerns of the rezoning of school districts to accommodate new schools under construction in Gibbs and Hardin Valley will be in the inner-city at 6p.m. at Holston Middle School on Jan. 24; and at Vine Magnet Middle on Jan 31. Parents and concerned community members are encouraged to attend. Meetings have been held in Farragut, Gibbs and South Knoxville.

• The 9th annual Snow Day to benefit CAC Beardsley Community Farm, will be at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria in the Old City at 7 pm on Friday, January 27th. Some of Knoxville’s finest restaurants will compete in a soup contest.

Entertainment will include a diverse group of local musicians featuring J-Bush, Big Bad Oven, Kelle Jolly, Count This Penny, The Pinklets, Pleases, Matt Nelson, and Caleb Hall. A Homegrown and Homemade Beard Pageant is sure to be an eye opener, followed by a silent auction. Donations to the silent auction from local artisans, businesses, and organizations are welcomed.

CAC Beardsley Community Farm is Knoxville’s only urban demonstration farm that helps to get fresh, healthy, local food to Knoxville’s under-served communities.

Admission is $8; and an additional $5 for soup is optional; cash and credit cards accepted. Advance tickets can be obtained online at Brown Paper Tickets.

• The Women in Jazz Jam Festival will be March 10-12, 2017 at various venues around Knoxville. The festival organizer Jazz songstress Kelle Jolly is bringing the festival back for the second year to highlight the contributions of women.

The festival will kick-off at the Knoxville Museum of Art Alive After Five Concert Series on Friday with the Woman in Jazz Jam Festival Band made up of local women jazz musicians. On Saturday Katy Free, Jeanin Fuller and additional bands will be in concert on Saturday night at a venue to be announced. Laura Theodore host of “The Jazzy Vegetarian” show on the Create Channel will close out the festival Sunday evening.

Opportunities to perform, sponsor, or volunteer are available. For more information contact Kelle Jolly at www.womeninjazzjamfestival.com.

• All city of Knoxville residents should have received a new 95-gallon, wheeled, garbage cart to put in use this year. Any homeowner or single-family resident that has not received a new garbage cart should call 311 to arrange delivery.

All garbage placed in the cart should be in garbage bags to avoid spillage during the mechanical tipping process. No bags of garbage should be outside of the cart, on the lid, or on the ground. Placing garbage in bags before putting it in the cart will prevent spillage during the tipping process.

Remember that garbage carts should be set out no earlier than 6 p.m. on the day before and no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. Empty carts should be retrieved no later than 9 p.m. on collection day.

Back-door garbage pickup service is available to citizens age 75 or older; or those with a medical constriction. For back-door garbage service call 311 for an application.

The mixture of broken, colors of glass that are collected in the curbside single-stream recycling carts are low quality and virtually unusable. As a result, glass should no longer be placed in the curb-side collection carts. Glass should be taken to any of the City’s five drop-off recycling centers. Plastic containers, paper, aluminum and other materials will continue to be picked up from curbside recycling carts.

The city’s recycling centers have sorting bins for glass that are separated by color and clear that increases the recycled value of glass.

For more information; call 311; or visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/garbage. For updates visit the new blog CartSmart on the City of Knoxville website: www.knoxvilletn.gov/CartSmart