Meharry Medical College to Provide Free Dental Care Saturday, March 11

NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College will provide free dental services, including cleanings, extractions and fillings, to more than 200 uninsured Nashville residents as part of its Oral Health Day Saturday, March 11 from 8 am to 5 pm. It will be held at the Meharry School of Dentistry, Henry A. Moses, Ph.D. Alumni Hall located at 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. in Nashville.

The event is organized annually by the Meharry Chapter of the Association of Dental Students (ASDA).

“It is estimated that only 35 percent of working-age adults receive dental care today, in part because of financial barriers and a low perceived need,” said Dr. James EK Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “Poor oral health can be a contributing factor to a number of conditions including heart disease, respiratory infections and strokes. By hosting Oral Health Day, we hope to provide as many members of our community with the critical dental care they need at no cost to them.”

Meharry’s School of Dentistry is the nation’s leading producer of African-American dentists. Today, 41 percent of African-American dentists in the U.S. are Meharry graduates. In addition, 83 percent of the college’s dental alumni choose to practice in underserved communities.

Patients must be 18 years old to receive treatment and will be seen on a first come, first served basis. No insurance or ID is required. Patient registration/check-in is at Henry A. Moses, Ph.D. Alumni Hall on the Meharry campus.

For more information on Oral Health Day, please visit www.MeharryASDA.org