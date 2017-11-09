National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards

Morris Dees and Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King Photos by Tyrone Easley

MEMPHIS, TN — The Freedom Award One of the nation’s most prestigious events is an annual event for the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.  Held each year in the fall, The Freedom Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions in civil rights and who have laid the foundation for present and future leaders in the battle for human rights. Since 1991, the Freedom Award has served as a symbol of the ongoing fight for human rights both in America and worldwide. This event was held on October 19, 2017.

l-r; Jerica Phillips, WMC Action 5 and Rev. Dr. Bernice King
Rev. Dr. Bernice King with Cordova High School Choir, Adrian Maclin, Director
Cordova High School Choir with Rev. Dr. Bernice King (center)
Terri L. Freeman (center), President, National Civil Rights Museum with the Cordova High School Choir
l-r; Sal Masekela, son of the Honoree Hugh Masekela and Aimee Nelly, Accounting Clerk, National Civil Rights Museum
Rev. Dr. Bernice King
Jerica Phillips, WMC Action News 5, Red Carpet Announcer
Rev. Dr. Kenneth T. Whalum Jr. and his wife Shelia Whalum
l-r; Ron Brooks and Willie Brooks, Shelby County Commissioner
l-r; Vicki Terry, NAACP Memphis Chapter, Executice Director and Attorney Herman Morris, former Pres. MLGW
Michaela Angela Davis, Freedom Award Host
Sal Masekela, son of Honoree Hugh Masekela
Fred I. Davis, 1968 City Councilman
l-r; Dwaina Kyles, daughter of Samuel Billy Kyles, one of the Memphis 13 and Rosalind Withers, daughter of PhotoJournalist Dr. Ernest C. Withers
l-r; Joe Kyles, Veterans Adminstration, Shelby County and David Acey, Director of Africa In April
Morris Dees
Rev. Dr. Bernice King
