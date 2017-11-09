National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards

MEMPHIS, TN — The Freedom Award One of the nation’s most prestigious events is an annual event for the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Held each year in the fall, The Freedom Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions in civil rights and who have laid the foundation for present and future leaders in the battle for human rights. Since 1991, the Freedom Award has served as a symbol of the ongoing fight for human rights both in America and worldwide. This event was held on October 19, 2017.

