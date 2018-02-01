LocalMemphisPhoto Galleries Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba, New Sardis Baptist Church, Memphis, Retires By Article Submitted - February 1, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray Photos by Tyrone Easley 1 of 19 The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray Photos by Tyrone Easley Pastor Gray and guest Kenny Lackey Rev. E. Allen Presents an award to Pastor Gray Women Minister’s Tribute; Rev. Karen Wells, Rev. Mary Moore, and Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols Guests WLOK, Gospel DJ, James Chambers and Public DJ Leon Gray Honoree Rev. Dr. L.LaSimba Gray Guest Host Kenny Lackey Crowd attending New Sardis, “A December to Remember.” Presentation of Pastor and Lady Gray by Rev. Darell Harrington, Pastor-Elect Pastor Gray and Lady Gray with Women Ministers, Rev. Mary Moore and Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols Disciples Of Mime Dance By Ms. Shelby Williams Pastor Gray with Pastor Ricky Floyd and Sheila Pastor Gray serving cake at the reception Pastor Wade Bryant, Monumental Bapt. Church and Pastor Ricky Floyd Pastor Gray and wife with Pastor E. Allen Redwell (right) during Benediction Song Tribute By Posley Jones Harmonicist-Damien Pearson, Yella P Facebook Comments