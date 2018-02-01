Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba, New Sardis Baptist Church, Memphis, Retires

By Article Submitted -
The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray Photos by Tyrone Easley
1 of 19
The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray
The Entrance Of Honoree Rev. Dr. L. LaSimba and Lady Gray Photos by Tyrone Easley
Pastor Gray and guest Kenny Lackey
Rev. E. Allen Presents an award to Pastor Gray
Women Minister’s Tribute; Rev. Karen Wells, Rev. Mary Moore, and Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols
Guests WLOK, Gospel DJ, James Chambers and Public DJ Leon Gray
Honoree Rev. Dr. L.LaSimba Gray
Guest Host Kenny Lackey
Crowd attending New Sardis, “A December to Remember.”
Presentation of Pastor and Lady Gray by Rev. Darell Harrington, Pastor-Elect
Pastor Gray and Lady Gray with Women Ministers, Rev. Mary Moore and Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols
Disciples Of Mime
Dance By Ms. Shelby Williams
Pastor Gray with Pastor Ricky Floyd and Sheila
Pastor Gray serving cake at the reception
Pastor Wade Bryant, Monumental Bapt. Church and Pastor Ricky Floyd
Pastor Gray and wife with Pastor E. Allen Redwell (right) during Benediction
Song Tribute By Posley Jones
Harmonicist-Damien Pearson, Yella P
Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY