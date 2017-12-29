Shannon Street Documentary: A Memphis Tragedy

MEMPHIS, TN – If you witnessed the 30-hour siege unfold on Shannon Street on January 11, 1983, or watched the tragedy in real time on TV, it would be dif cult to forget the aftermath.

That fateful day a tactical squad from the Memphis Police Department stormed the home of Lindberg Sanders and killed seven black men, including Sanders, after their hostage, of cer Robert S. Hester, was beaten and heard pleading for his life.

Hester and his partner, of cer Ray O. Schwill, were dispatched to the home at 2239 Shannon St. to investigate an alleged purse snatching. Schwill was shot but es- caped being collared.

Author James R. Howell, a former po- lice of cer, traced the siege from its begin- ning to the horri c outcome in the book “Echoes of Shannon Street.”

Inspired by Howell’s work, which was based on the case le, Marie Pizano, an au- thor, producer and director, felt compelled to produce a 90-minute documentary aptly titled “Shannon Street: Echoes Under a Blood Red Moon, a Memphis Tragedy.”

“It was my gut feeling that told me I had to do this,” said

Pizano, CEO/founder of MVP3 Entertainment Group, LLC, which produced the documentary. A Chicago na- tive, she moved to Memphis in 1999.

Accompanied by cinematographer and editor Keith Cadwallader, Pizano spent two years researching and interviewing police, stakeholders in the community, and the Sanders family.

No one from Hester’s family was avail- able for an interview, said Pizano, adding thatSchwilldidnotwanttobeapartofthe documentary. She said he was blamed for losing his partner.

“I had to let them all have a voice,” said Pizano, trying to strike a balance in the story. But then, she added, “Everybody was afraid to talk about it. Police were afraid to talk to me.”

Pizano was afraid at rst to reach out to Sanders’ wife, Dorothy Sander

s. She didn’t know how to approach her; she was devastated. Her children, too, were angry at one time, she said.

“When I called her and told her who I was, what I wanted to do, she was welcom- ing. She was a godly woman. [And] that fascinated me more,” said Pizano, who would break bread with the family.