MNPD Names Employees of the Year for 2016

NASHVILLE, TN — Chief Steve Anderson today presented awards to six individuals whose outstanding work during 2016 earned them Employees of the Year honors.

Detective Chuck Fleming from Sex Crimes is the Investigative Services Bureau Investigator of the Year. His relentless eight-week investigation led to the identification of the man alleged to have been responsible for the violent stranger rape of an 18-year-old nanny in Hamilton Creek Park last August.

Detective William Ashworth from the Central Precinct is the Field Operations Bureau Investigator of the Year. His painstaking month-long investigation led to the identification, indictment and arrest of the three persons alleged to have been involved in the September 25th murder of California tourist Teddy Grasset on 4th Avenue South.

Officer Tyler Conrads from the Hermitage Precinct is the Field Operations Bureau Police Officer of the Year. His observant work while on routine patrol through a motel parking lot last July led to the discovery of a female murder victim and the arrest of the man who fatally stabbed her.

Officer Robert Buckman from the West Precinct is the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Officer of the Year. His alert actions in the early morning hours of last March 19th as one of the first responders to a shots fired call on Alameda Street led to the immediate detention and subsequent arrest of a murder suspect.

Officer Chris Augustin is the Field Operations Bureau Special Operations Officer of the Year. His exemplary work led to the identification of the hit & run driver who struck and critically injured a visually impaired pedestrian in October at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and McGavock Pike.

Mr. Steve Dixon is the Professional Support Employee of the Year. He is exceptional in his management of supplies for police department components as well as his coordination of MNPD purchases.

“I am exceptionally proud of these six individuals and their incredible work, which is representative of that which takes place on a daily basis by dedicated men and women throughout our police department,” Chief Anderson said.