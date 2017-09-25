Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to join Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America and Affordable Housing Resources to launch $4.2 million NeighborhoodLIFT® program for Nashville-area homebuyers

Eligible homebuyers can make an appointment now to apply for a matching down payment assistance grant of $15,000 on October, 6-7; program includes homebuyer education

WHO:

· Hon. Nashville Mayor Megan Barry

· Donald Phoenix, Regional Vice President, NeighborWorks America

· Eddie Latimer, Chief Executive Officer, Affordable Housing Resources

· Stephen Norris, Region Bank President, Wells Fargo

WHEN: September 26 – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: 2206 24th Avenue North, Nashville

WHAT: NEWS CONFERENCE to announce a $4.2 million local homebuyer program that will provide matching down payment assistance grants of $15,000 for eligible greater Nashville homebuyers, specifically in the counties of Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson. Wells Fargo’s NeighborhoodLIFT program – with down payment assistance grants and homebuyer education – helps mortgage-ready residents make homeownership more affordable, achievable and sustainable.

NeighborhoodLIFT event takes place Oct. 6-7 at the Music City Center ( 201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203), where prospective homebuyers may qualify for $15,000 in matching down payment assistance to purchase a home within the Nashville area. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to register to attend the event at will be able to take advantage of homebuyer education sessions and preview featured homes available for sale in local neighborhoods. Theevent takes place Oct. 6-7201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203), where prospective homebuyers may qualify for $15,000 in matching down payment assistance to purchase a home within the Nashville area. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to register to attend the event at www.NeighborhoodLIFT.com or by calling (866) 858-2151. In addition, prospective homebuyerswill be able to take advantage of homebuyer education sessions and preview featured homes available for sale in local neighborhoods.

Wells Fargo will implement the program in collaboration with NeighborWorks America and Affordable Housing Resources to assist more than 200 homebuyers with the purchase of a home in greater Nashville, specifically in the counties of Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson.