29 Metro Council Members Back Briley for Mayor

NASHVILLE, TN —Twenty-nine Metropolitan Council members today announce their endorsement of Mayor David Briley for the mayoral special election on May 24. With 39 Council members seated, it means that three-fourths of the Council back Briley for mayor. The special election is to fill the remaining term of former Mayor Megan Barry, through August 2019.

The overwhelming support among Metro Council includes three At-Large members who were elected countywide in 2015, and representatives of 26 of Metro’s 35 council districts. Metro Council district 1 is vacant.

“Our city needs consistency and stability at the top right now,” said Sharon Hurt, Metro Council At-Large. “Our collective support is exclusively about what’s best for the community at large. Our current leadership is working every day to do just that. Continuity is critical right now, and for that reason I believe that having David Briley continue as our mayor is the right thing for our city.”

“I have known David Briley for almost 20 years,” said Jim Shulman, Metro Council At-Large. “He is a thoughtful leader who is professional in the way he goes about his work. David knows the issues facing Nashville and he is willing to listen and make the tough decisions that impact our city. In working with him, I know how much he cares about Nashville and about its citizens.”

Briley is a former member of the Metro Council (1999-2007) who was elected Nashville Vice Mayor in 2015.

“Earning support from so many members of Metro Council is special because these are dedicated elected officials who do tremendous work in neighborhoods across Davidson County – their constituents trust and value their service and leadership,” Briley said. “When I was sworn in as mayor, I pledged to work with them to focus on managing the city and tackle the issues that are important to their respective neighborhoods. With their help, I will win the special election and along with them will continue making progress on the work that is important to our great city.”

The Metro Council members endorsing Briley for mayor are: Sharon Hurt, At-Large; Bob Mendes, At-Large; Jim Shulman, At-Large; Brenda Haywood, District 3; Brett Withers, District 6;Anthony Davis, District 7; Nancy VanReece, District 8; Bill Pridemore, District 9; Doug Pardue, District 10; Larry Hagar, District 11; Holly Huezo, District 13; Kevin Rhoten, District 14; Jeff Syracuse, District 15; Mike Freeman, District 16; Colby Sledge, District 17; Burkley Allen, District 18; Freddie O’Connell, District 19; Mary Carolyn Roberts, District 20; Ed Kindall, District 21; Sheri Weiner, District 22; Mina Johnson, District 23; Kathleen Murphy, District 24; Russ Pulley, District 25; Jeremy Elrod, District 26; Davette Blalock, District 27; Tanaka Vercher, District 28; Jason Potts, District 30; Fabian Bedne, District 31; Dave Rosenberg, District 35.