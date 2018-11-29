Advance Financial Wins 2018 NEXT Award

NASHVILLE, TN — Leading fintech company Advance Financial, led by husband-wife team Mike and Tina Hodges, was named the winner of the Family Business category at the 2018 NEXT Awards. Organized by the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, the NEXT Awards recognize businesses of all sizes that make a significant impact on the Middle Tennessee economy.

“Nashville is our home, so we’re honored to play our part in making this city one of the best in the nation for starting a business,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer, Advance Financial. “We couldn’t imagine our headquarters based anywhere else.”

Edley’s BBQ and R.C. Mathews Contractor were also named finalists in the Family Business category. Winners were celebrated at a ceremony earlier this month.

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading multi-state fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. Family owned and operated, the company is aggressively investing in the expansion of its market presence. In keeping with its vision of a world-class customer experience, Advance Financial is delivering instant lending decisions and brick-and-mortar money services 24/7/365. In 2018, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the seventh year in a row. The Nashville Business Journal also named Advance Financial as 2018’s fourth fastest growing company in the Nashville market, and Forbes included the company on its 2018 list of Best Employers for New Graduates. For more information visit https://www.af247.com