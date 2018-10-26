Anita Hill to Speak at Vanderbilt University Oct. 28

NASHVILLE, TN — Best-selling author and legal scholar Anita Hill will deliver a lecture, “No Longer Silent: Underrepresented Narratives in Sexual Violence,” Sunday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at Vanderbilt University’s Langford Auditorium.

Admission to the event is free; however, a ticket will be required for entry. Tickets for Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff will be available starting Oct. 8 at the Sarratt Box Office. Tickets will open to the general public on Oct. 15.

The lecture is being presented by Vanderbilt Student Government’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Committee as part of their biannual conference.

Hill is a professor of social policy, law, and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University and has worked in various capacities with the federal government, including the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Hill has shared her personal narrative in several books, including Reimagining Equality: Stories of Gender, Race and Finding Home and her autobiography, Speaking Truth to Power. She earned her law degree from Yale in 1980.

Hill is well-known for her sexual misconduct allegations in 1991 against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during a confirmation hearing. Her public testimony inspired a nationwide conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace and led to significant changes in policies and culture.

The lecture will be immediately followed by a brief Q&A with Hill.