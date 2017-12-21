Annual Pink Christmas Party Held in Madison

NASHVILLE, TN — On Saturday December 9th, the 9th Annual Pink Christmas Party was held at Rock Tha Bellz Event Center in Madison.

The party was truly a festive and fun evening for all that attended. The guest enjoyed tasty hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Entertainment was provided by DJ Baby Drew.

Pink Christmas hosts this event annually to provide a relaxing an enjoyable evening for breast cancer survivors, their families and caregivers.

The Silent Auction at this years event was definitely a popular place to shop. The items in the auction were donated from local as well as national merchants. Many of the following businesses have been continuous supports of Pink Christmas for many years, Brahmin Handbags, Embassy Suites Hotels, Starbucks, Tennessee State University, Family Leisure, Jack Daniels Distillery, Honey Baked Ham, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville, Belmont University, Woodcuts and many others.

During this years event a Live Auction was also held with Mr. John Mitchell as the auctioneer. In the Live Auction there were Vacation Packages, Romantic Getaways, a Family Vacation Package to Dollywood and many other fantastic items donated from local as well as national merchants.

Pink Christmas is a 501c3 breast cancer organization founded in 2009 in Honor of Mrs. Mattie P. H. Pratt who passed in 2007 from breast cancer. Pink Christmas’ mission is to provide an Oasis of Hope for breast cancer survivors and their families in the greater Nashville, TN area. Each guest that attended the party brought a gift that will be shared with a breast cancer patient. Starting January 2018, Pink Christmas has partnered with Dr. Laura Lawson to provide patients a “Pink Christmas on the Day of Diagnosis”.

During the 2017 calendar year Pink Christmas hosted several successful events. Please visit our website for many exciting events as we celebrate our 10th Year Anniversary. www.ourpinkchristmas.com