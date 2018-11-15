Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci Chats About New Book With Tribune

By Janice Malone

NASHVILLE, TN — The book is “Trump, the Blue-Collar President.” The author is Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, financier, entrepreneur and political figure. His just-released new book tells the inside story of how Donald J. Trump, a billionaire living on Fifth Avenue, zeroed in on the struggle of blue-collar Americans, and won the Presidency, therein lies the origin of the book’s title. Mr. Scaramucci served as White House Communications Director for an entire 11 days and was fired. It wasn’t exactly an experience he was prepared for. “I got a Ph.D. in Washington, DC and what these people are really like in 11 short days and let me tell you something, they’re way worse than the American people think they are,” he tells the Tribune in part two of this interview.

Even though his tenure was brief, “The Mooch” moniker became a household name and a media darling, especially as a guest for the late-night talk show guys. In his book, Anthony tells the tales of many behind-the-scenes, eyebrow-raising situations as Communications Director at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500. He holds nothing back and spares no one’s feelings-including those of the country’s most powerful people. But he also shares anecdotes about his 30-year relationship with President Trump, which goes all the way back to their early interactions in the New York City social scene.

Like so many who have become a part of the list of “all the president’s men,” Scaramucci has also found fame, a book deal, and even more fortune. He is the founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investments firm he founded in 2005. According to Business Insider, it was recently announced that by the end of this year, plans are to launch an Opportunity Zone (OZ) fund. The hedge fund firm is seeking to raise up to $3 billion from investors and will be set up as a real estate investment trust.

The Tribune was granted an exclusive interview with the often affable Scaramucci about his new book, which will run in a two-part series. Here is part one below:

TRIBUNE: Should people who are not President Trump supporters read this book? And if so, why?

Mr. Scaramucci: Well, you know, I tried to write an all-party, all season book. If you’re not a supporter of Donald Trump, and you don’t like his agenda, then you’re mad at me for titling it ‘Blue Collar President’ because he was born with a golden toilet seat. You should still read the book anyway because I’m explaining what he did. Donald Trump literally lifted the base of the Democratic Party, the core constituents of blue-collar labor, blue-collar working class and middle-class people. He lifted them and moved them over to the Republican ledger. And so, this is a historic achievement by any politician. I take people through the steps of how he did it and how he was capable of doing it. And what was unique about his personality that allowed him to see that and allowed him to relate to those people, despite the wealth he was born into and then the subsequent success that he had. So, if you don’t like Donald Trump and you want to figure out how to beat him, you should read my book. But if you do like him and you want to see him stay in office, you should read it as well, because there’s a very fundamental thing that he’s doing. I think it would be really much better off for the entire country if both political parties focused on those people and we worked on ways to improve their living standards and give them a living and rising wage.

TRIBUNE: Do you think people have misconceptions about Mr. Trump?

Mr. Scaramucci: Well, it’s sort of what the Tree of Life Rabbi (Jeffrey Myers) said after the tragic synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. He said that he’s (President Trump) is a little bit more compassionate, a lot more gregarious and caring than he comes across on television or from those live sound stages where he’s doing his rallies. He’s less combative than perhaps he would be in one of those presidential debates, or in some of the speeches that he’s making. At the end of the day, he’s got good kids for a reason. He’s a caring guy and he’s got a lot of friends that genuinely like him. There are some things that he’s doing, I’m not in love with. I can be very honest about that as well. I like calling balls and strikes. I think he could dial down some of the rhetoric, and probably curb and be a little bit more strategic on Twitter. So, I mean, look, none of us are perfect. I certainly write in my book about a lot of my personal flaws and my shortcomings and certainly the mistakes that I made inside the White House that caused my tenure to be so short. So, I am not here, throwing eggs and tomatoes at anybody as much as I’m being reflective and observational.

TRIBUNE: Do you think Mr. Trump is more of a politician, more of an entertainer or a little bit of both?

Mr. Scaramucci: Well, no, he’s clearly an entertainer first. There’s no question about that. I’ll tell you a quick funny story. We were descending into Youngstown, Ohio on Air Force One. We had ordered the Italian wedding soup on the Air Force One menu. I was eating mine, he (Mr. Trump) stopped eating after two or three scoops of the soup. I looked at him and said, ‘Why aren’t you eating it?’ He said, ‘I learned from Frank Sinatra that you don’t fill up your belly before a stage performance.’ And I said, ‘Well, why is that?’ And he said, ‘Well, you know, you don’t want to be driving all the blood sugar down to your digestion. You want to have it up in your brain.’ So, I thought that was very compelling, but it really spoke to him thinking of himself as an entertainer the way Frank Sinatra was. And when you think about it, he’s (Trump) is able to command people to a stage, and indoor and outdoor arenas, without a musical instrument or a singing voice. So, whether you like him, or you disliked him, he’s a compelling guy. He’s someone that people gravitate to and will listen to. And two years after his presidential run he’s still packing stadiums, arenas, and civic centers.

TRIBUNE: Many African Americans, Hispanics, and other minorities feel that Mr. Trump has policies and views that are not in their best interest. Your thoughts on this.

Mr. Scaramucci: Well, listen, I mean, I understand that some of the coarseness of the rhetoric and obviously the very heavy hitting in the press between the President and the mainstream media will lead a lot of people down that road. But you know, there are guys like Jim Brown, the legendary NFL player from my hometown, who’s very supportive of the President because they see his policies helping inner city youth and see his policies cutting the slack in the labor markets where both Hispanic American and African American unemployment numbers are at historic lows. And so, there are positives there.

TRIBUNE: A lot of people believe the President is racist. Do you?

SCARAMUCCI: I don’t think the President is racist, but I do understand that he needs to be more aspirational. If he does that, his polling numbers, if you look at them, they’re better than most Republican presidents as it relates to the African American and Hispanic American voters. But he can do way better than that if he becomes more aspirational. So, I’m hopeful of that.

TRIBUNE: Since you’ve known the President personally for about 30 years, does it bother him that people think that he’s racist?

Mr. Scaramucci: Yes, I think it does. I think there’s a dirty little secret that we all share. I learned this frankly from Valerie Jarrett, who was President Obama’s Director of Office of Public Engagement. She once said to me that all of us, when we’re being viciously attacked in the media, we try to keep a stiff upper lip and we try to act like we have a thick skin. But I think it bothers him. I don’t think anybody is 100 percent immune to that sort of vicious attack or those vicious accusations. So yes, I think it does bother him. I think he’s expressed a lot of frustration about that by the way. You know, I think he has a thick skin and I think he’s tough enough to handle it. But I think there’s a lot of hatred out there on both sides that we really should try to dial down.

Next week the conversation continues with Anthony Scaramucci, as he answers questions such as: What is his relationship like these days with the President after being fired? And his comments about marijuana becoming legal nationwide now that the mid-term elections are over.

Watch for Part 2 in the next issue of the Tribune.