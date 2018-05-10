Armor Joins Race in Metro Council Special Election

NASHVILLE, TN — Real Estate broker and long-time community activist Sylvester Armor says he is running for Metro Council District 1 because he has a “desire to serve District 1 community needs by addressing various social and economic related issues.”

Born in Memphis, Armor moved to Nashville 27 years ago to attend TSU. He is a father, small business owner and a community advocate.

Armor told The Tennessee Tribune he is especially interested in improving educational opportunities for children in the district an across Nashville.

“It is my belief that education is the key. Unfortunately, the majority of the schools within District 1 are performing below expectation. My focus to improve schools within District 1 will be achieved through a collaborative hands-on community effort. My aim is to continue making physical contributions such as encouraging business owners to become pencil partners and financial contributions. We will play a role within the schools’ programming to achieve student proficiency. My top goal is to reform our school system with adding after school programs to enhance student’s academics.”

The issue of public safety is high on the agenda of many district residents and Sylvester said he will. “Continue developing a working relationship with the MNPD North Precinct to improve community relationships and develop proactive strategies to make our community safe.”

Armor explained how his background has prepared him for the position, “It is said that experience is the best teacher. Throughout my life I have utilized my experiences to improve the future for all I encounter. My educational journey taught me how to embody theory and effectively implement a vetted plan to achieve a specific goal. The experience I acquired in the Tennessee General Assembly, prepared me to address various issues that directly impact community members. I aim to apply the knowledge acquired through these experiences to ultimately maximize the potential of every individual I will serve.”

Gentrification in many of Nashville’s underserved communities has placed severe economic pressure on long-term residents and the poor. Armor said his expertise in real estate can make a difference on the Metro Council. “As a realtor, I will continue to inform members of District 1 on current issues that will impact our community. My aim is to provide accurate information so constituents of District 1 can make sound decisions. District 1 is one of the last areas to be developed within Nashville. I have developed relationships with real estate developers to build units specifically for our 55 and older community members within District 1.”

Transportation is an issue in the district and Armor says the proposal that was defeated did not adequately address the needs of his district. “I voted no on the transit plan. I believe it is essential to seek the opinion and input of the community before making multi-billion dollar decisions. We need to address the current bus system. District 1 must focus on improving the resources we currently possess.”

District 1 is a food desert and the candidate said he will address that need stating, “There is a need for healthier food options and, we need to encourage community members to be receptive to and encourage the establishment of businesses that enhance the community.”

Armor’s community involvement includes serving as a mentor at Preston Taylor Boys & Girls Club, a Pencil Partner with Armor Realty at Cumberland Elementary, Vice President of the Gold Key Neighborhood Association, member of Cathedral Praise Church and founding member of the Bordeaux Business Coalition.

“I’m the only District 1 candidate who is addressing the crucial needs of the district,” Armor said. “From attending and being vocal at community meeting to mentoring and raising money for our schools, to advancing housing options, I have proven that I care about the issues facing our community. I have a desire to serve community members within District 1. I will consistently communicate the need for all community members to be involved as we improve District 1. I’m a committed, knowledgeable and a heartfelt candidate who cares about the well being of every resident in this district. I will do right by the constituents of District 1. I will make them proud of their vote.”

The election is May 24, 2018. Early voting began last week and continues through May 19. For information on early voting and to learn about your polling place contact the Davidson County Election Commission at 615-862-8800.