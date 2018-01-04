Baby It’s Cold Outside… Remembering Les Gemmes Last Summer Fling

By Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — While we are experiencing single-digit wind-chill temperatures, turn your mind to the wonderful experience you had at Les Gemmes Last Summer Fling this past Summer.

In late August, the weather was made to order. The sun was just right, providing a pleasing temperature, the wind was blowing, the aroma of delicious food hoovering over the area and laughter throughout the spacious lawn. Diamonds, denim and sun dresses too, were the look for this 2017 fundraising event of Les Gemmes , Inc.

This year’s affair featured the best food from a variety of vendors; art, featuring Nashville’s finest and great entertainment. “This event is one of two fundraisers sponsored by the organization to support our precious pearls, the young ladies we support throughout the year with trips, attending local art and educational programs and scholarships,” said Janice Woodard, president of the Nashville Les Gemmes.

Pastor Howard Jones, opened the event with prayer and a meditation to set the tone for a safe and pleasant experience. “This event provides scholarship funds for young ladies while having, great fun, listening to smooth jazz, featuring Nashville’s jazz great, Sonja Hopkins,” he said.

Attendees sampled food from local restaurants, that provided tastings of their best, including Kingdom Café & Grill, Shoneys’ Sweats, Sweet Creations, Seafood Sensations, Stacey Wines, Tea, Tea & Company, Jack’s BBQ, Dodges Chicken, Cookies by Keith, R & R Liquor Store, Inc. and Priest Point Wine & Spirits. “The food was off the chain. I enjoyed everything,” said Vernon Qualls of Brookhaven, MS.

Michael McBride, Joseph Love showcased their art work and demonstrated their painting style during the event, which gave attendees an up close and personal look at how a professional artist works.

Dr. Evelyn Fancher, is a founding member of Les Gemmes, enjoys attending the event. In addition to being a part of Les Gemmes, we are so pleased Dr. Fancher was honored by TSU during the 2017 Homecoming activities, said Mrs. Rosetta Miller Perry.

“I find it refreshing that Les Gemmes has such an outstanding event to support young girls in helping to mold them into scholarly, distinguished, educated young ladies who will make a positive difference in the world,” said Dr. Decatur Rogers,” former dean of the College of Engineering & Technology at TSU.

In addition to the restaurants, other vendors included the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Thistle Farms and Charelle Lan Book Signing.

“We were so pleased to have such outstanding businesses support this worthwhile cause,” said Phyllis Qualls, co-chair of the event. From businesses to individuals, you may rub shoulders with elected officials, politicians, businesses, faith-based officials, educators, musicians, and people who are delighted to have a good time.

“There are many events in Nashville and many places to go, however, Last Summer’s Fling has become a must-attend, tradition throughout the city,” said Woodard. The organization will be announcing details for its annual Spring Literary Luncheon very soon