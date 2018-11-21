Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III Voted Citizen of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN — Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III has been voted Citizen of the Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its Annual International Achievement Week Celebration.

The Citizen of the Year is selected from individuals nominated for their unique and outstanding contributions to the welfare of mankind at the local, regional, and international level.

Bishop Walker was recognized and presented with the Citizen of the Year Award on Saturday, November 17th, at the Gamma Phi Chapter’s Annual Harvest Ball which was held at the Cal Turner Family Center on the campus of Meharry Medical College.

Gamma Phi is an unincorporated Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.