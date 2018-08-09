Black Girl Magic: New Law Firm Expands to Nashville

Hello Nashville! I’d like to introduce McCullough Law, PLLC to you. Perhaps, I should introduce myself as well. My name is Christian West-Coleman and I am an associate attorney at McCullough Law. We’re a Memphis based law firm, owned by the illustrious Attorney Carlee McCullough and we have recently opened our Nashville office. We are beyond excited to serve the Nashville community.

McCullough Law is a boutique law firm, which concentrates in various legal areas including Bankruptcy, Car and Truck Accidents, Family Law, Wills & Probate, Entertainment, Social Security/Disability, Labor and Employment, and Business Formation and Litigation. In addition, the firm currently boasts a staff of fourteen (14) women in roles from attorneys, to administrators, to law student interns, etc. Thus, considering the background of the staff and its clients, we understand and relate to the needs of our clients in a more personal way than the larger law firms.

As a woman owned firm and as a minority business, both of which are unfortunate rarities in our country, we hope that our expansion to Nashville will allow us to serve the people and to inspire others. Shocking as it may be, due to the vast difference in racial demographics between Memphis and Nashville, one may forget that we are the minority in Memphis. Yet, here, in Nashville, I am a bit more aware of my differences and of my blackness, which isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it’s a great thing! Both McCullough Law and I are here to boldly serve the community in Nashville and all of its diverse interests.

We deeply thank The Tennessee Tribune for their support of our vision. We also look forward to sharing our opinion on legal topics with the Tribune in the future.

Christian West-Coleman is an associate attorney with McCullough Law, PLLC. She is spear-heading the firm’s Nashville Office, which is located at One Nashville Place, 20th Floor, Nashville, TN. The firm can be reached at 615-730-0073.