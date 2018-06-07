Business Networking Monday Hosted by Treva and Kevin

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Networking has been around since the world first originated and so has the need for business leaders to connect.

Metropolitan Services presents BUSINESS NETWORKING MONDAY – the “Rolls Royce of Business Networking!” starting June 11, 2018, 6:45 pm at the Music City Center, 1121 12th Avenue So., Nashville. This event is free.

Hosted by Treva Gordon and Kevin Kennedy of the Treva and Kevin Show – WUXP MY TV 30 with highlights including Motivational Speaking by Adonis Lenzy, Comedy by Renard Hirsch, Fashion presented by Evan Gray (Ikonic), plus Live Performances by The Red Letter Experience, and Lacey Carpenter. Nearly 500 guests expected to attend.

Recently in our news, the world learned of the fatal Waffle House shootings that took the lives of 4 people. Nashville native James Shaw, Jr., was there that day and wrestled the rifle away from the attacker. Mr. Shaw, a national hero will be honored at this event. Ronald Jasmin, CEO of Metropolitan Services said, “We are very grateful for Mr. Shaw accepting our invitation to honor him and others.” The doors will open at 6pm.

Business leaders who seek to increase revenue are encouraged to attend. Business Networking Monday features Red Carpet Hosts Michael McKissack and Miss Landscapes 2018 Shanida Hatcher with Business Networking Monday Hostesses: The JustFab Sistas

Additional Honorees will be Dr. James A. Hambrick – Police Chief / Veteran; Harriet Vaughn Wallace – Journalist; Michello Moore- Author / TV & Radio Show Host; Lauren “LuLu” Williams – Anti-Bullying Advocate and Jimmy Adams – Media Mogul.

For more information visit www.TrevaandKevinShow.com