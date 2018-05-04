Carol M. Swain, Ph.D. Announces Mayoral Bid

NASHVILLE, TN. May 3, 2018 — Carol M. Swain, is running for Mayor of Nashville. The voters of Davidson County are tired of broken promises, underfunded schools, and cronyism that rewards those at the top. Carol M. Swain’s top priorities as Mayor are: improving infrastructure by repairing potholes, bridges, and roads in all neighborhoods; reducing violent crime through improved community and police partnerships; and ending the cronyism in City Hall which has resulted in the unfair distribution of resources.

“Nashville is moving in the wrong direction and, as Mayor, I will work to turn our city around.

Our infrastructure is crumbling, schools are underfunded, and we’ve spent our emergency funds in times of plenty. Our city leadership has been absent and attentive only to the needs big businesses.

Dr. Carol M. Swain is running for Mayor of Nashville because she is the only candidate that can bring common

sense leadership and transparency to City Hall. Dr. Swain’s “Blueprint for Nashville” lays out the policies that she will advocate for during her term as Mayor. As a political outsider, Dr. Swain is not beholden to special interests and will fight for fairness in government.

ABOUT DR. CAROL M. SWAIN:

Dr. Carol M. Swain is an award winning political scientist, a former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University and a lifetime member of the James Madison Society. Before joining Vanderbilt in 1999, Dr. Swain was a tenured associate professor of politics and public policy at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. She is an author, public speaker, and political commentator.

Dr. Carol M. Swain’s first book, Black Faces, Black Interests: The Representation of African Americans in Congress (Harvard University Press, 1993, 1995), won the Woodrow Wilson prize for the best book published in the U. S. on government, politics or international affairs in 1994, and was cited by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in Johnson v. DeGrandy, 512 U.S. 997 (1994) and by Justice Sandra Day O’ Connor in Georgia v. Ashcroft, 539 U.S. (2003).

Dr. Swain’s opinion pieces have been published in CNN Online, The Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times, and USA Today. She has appeared on ABC Headline News, BBC Radio, NPR, INT News, CNN’s AC360, Fox News’ Hannity, Fox and Friends, Lou Dobbs Tonight, Judge Jeanine, Michael Smerconish, The PBS News Hour, The Washington Journal, and ABC’s Headline News.

President Bush appointed Dr. Swain to a 6-year term on the National Endowment for the Humanities Advisory Board. Both President Bush and President Obama appointed Dr. Swain to one-year appointments as a member of the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Committee.

“My ‘Blueprint for Nashville’ lays out my vision for the city. All voters should read each candidates proposed plans for the city before voting May 24.”

Learn more about the “Blueprint for Nashville” at SwainForMayor.com.