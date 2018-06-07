City Landmarks Light Up Pink and Red to Celebrate Teachers

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s skyline got a pink and red makeover this week. Major city landmarks lit up in celebration of the city’s public school teachers, as part of the Nashville Public Education Foundation’s (NPEF) “Show Your Love for Teachers” Month, sponsored by Cigna and Southwest Airlines.

Over the past month, the NPEF brought together thousands of Nashvillians from across the city to show their appreciation for Metro Nashville Public Schools educators.

“Last night’s city lighting was the perfect tribute to Nashville’s amazing public school teachers, and a fitting way to conclude our most successful Show Your Love campaign to date,” said Shannon Hunt, NPEF president and CEO. “Throughout the month of May, students, parents, businesses and city leaders came together to show their support for public school teachers as never before. I hope that, when Nashville teachers saw the lights shining bright last night, they felt the city’s deep appreciation for all they do.”

Some of Nashville’s most iconic buildings were lit up pink and red for teachers, including the Historic Metro Courthouse, Bridgestone Arena, The Parthenon, Cambria, the AT&T Building, the Adventure Science Center, and the Tennessee State Capitol.

In addition to last night’s city lighting, this year’s Show Your Love campaign included:

• More than 200 educator discounts at businesses across the city, putting Nashville well on its way to having the largest educator discount program in the country.

• A public service advertising campaign underwritten by Cigna that was launched to shine the spotlight on the importance of public school educators and thank them for all they do.

• A five-stop road show to display postcards written by thousands of Nashvillians thanking the city’s public school teachers for all they do.

• A special giveaway of 40 round-trip Southwest Airlines tickets to teachers and community members.

• A celebration for teachers at the MNPS Employee Wellness Center, where Cigna handed out hundreds of Show Your Love water bottles and snacks.

• Area restaurants and retailers joined to surprise nearly a thousand teachers with treats, thanks to The Loveless Cafe, The Cupcake Collection, OSHi Floral Designs, Sweet Creations Bakery and Papa John’s Pizza.

“Between the educator discounts, surprise deliveries, thousands of postcards thanking teachers and last night’s city lighting, this month has been a tremendous celebration of our city’s educators and a great send-off as the school year comes to a close,” said Dr. Shawn Joseph, MNPS director of schools. “I firmly believe that one of the measures of a great city is how it values, rewards and recognizes its teachers, so it’s imperative that Nashvillians keep this spirit of teacher appreciation alive, not just in May, but all year long.”

While the 2018 “Show Your Love for Teachers” Month is coming to a close, the majority of the educator discounts are available all year long.