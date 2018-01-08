Conscious Conversation Hosts Community Discussion on the Future of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN January 5 – In response to widespread community concerns, Conscious Conversation will host a community discussion that focuses on Nashville General Hospital. This event will consist of a panel-led discussion on the future of Nashville General Hospital in relation to Mayor Megan Barry’s proposal to eliminate in- patient care at the facility. The event will take place on Thursday, January 11 at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill (625 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.), from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public (RSVP at www.consciousconversation.co/events).
The Conscious Conversation on Nashville General Hospital will include a diverse panel of healthcare and government experts, including: Dr. Joseph Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Nashville General Hospital; Dr. Jan Brandes, Neurologist at Nashville Neuroscience Group and Chair of the Metro Nashville Hospital Authority; Tanaka Vercher, District 28 Metro Councilmember and Budget & Finance Committee Chair; and Brenda Gilmore, Tennessee House of Representatives, District 54 State Representative.
The event will be held in partnership with the Nashville Metro Council Minority Caucus, The Equity Alliance, and SEIU Local 205. More than 100 local community members are expected to attend what is being considered a potentially engaging and informative discussion. “This is a wonderful opportunity to engage in thoughtful conversation with the citizens of Nashville about their hospital, Metro Nashville General,” said Erica Gilmore, Nashville Metro Councilmember At-Large.
“We desire to unite our community on relevant issues, and the future of Nashville General Hospital is an issue worth of a community discussion,” said Isaac Addae, creator of Conscious Conversation. “These events provide us with a great opportunity to increase awareness and drive engagement amongst local citizens.”
Throughout the year, Conscious Conversation hosts various community discussions on topics that relate to urban and economic development. Past events consisted of discussions on compelling issues such as education, entrepreneurship.
For more information, email info@consciousconversation.co, or visit www.consciousconversation.co/events.
About Conscious Conversation
Conscious Conversation is a group focused on galvanizing the general public around issues of community and economic development in metropolitan communities. Our efforts are concentrated in three main areas: Connect – to bring the community together, facilitate networking, and generate synergy amongst like-minded individuals; Converse – to engage in healthy dialogue on issues that plague downtrodden communities; and Create – to formulate strategies leading to collective action on identified issues. We welcome you to visit us online at www.consciousconversation.co or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About The Equity Alliance
The Equity Alliance proactively advocates for African Americans and other communities of color to have a fair and just opportunity at realizing the American dream. We are a Nashville-based grassroots non-profit advocacy group that seeks to equip citizens with tools and strategies to engage in the civic process and empower them to take action on issues affecting their daily lives. Learn more at www.theequityalliance.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Nashville Metro Council
The Metropolitan Council is the legislative authority of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, a city-county consolidated government created on April 1, 1963. The Council is a 40-member body of elected representatives of which 35 are elected by district and 5 are elected at-large, or county-wide. The presiding officer is the Vice Mayor, who is elected at-large by the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County. Members are elected to serve a term of four years. Learn more
at www.nashville.gov/metro-council.aspx
About SEIU Local 205
SEIU is one of the most politically active unions in Tennessee and is well-renowned for an effective grassroots political program. SEIU Local 205 is chartered to represent its members in Tennessee. Currently, SEIU is active in four major cities – Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Oak Ridge – in both public- and private-sector workplaces. Learn more at www.seiu205.org.