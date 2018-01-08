Conscious Conversation Hosts Community Discussion on the Future of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN January 5 – In response to widespread community concerns, Conscious Conversation will host a community discussion that focuses on Nashville General Hospital. This event will consist of a panel-led discussion on the future of Nashville General Hospital in relation to Mayor Megan Barry’s proposal to eliminate in- patient care at the facility. The event will take place on Thursday, January 11 at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill (625 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.), from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public (RSVP at www.consciousconversation.co/events).

The Conscious Conversation on Nashville General Hospital will include a diverse panel of healthcare and government experts, including: Dr. Joseph Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Nashville General Hospital; Dr. Jan Brandes, Neurologist at Nashville Neuroscience Group and Chair of the Metro Nashville Hospital Authority; Tanaka Vercher, District 28 Metro Councilmember and Budget & Finance Committee Chair; and Brenda Gilmore, Tennessee House of Representatives, District 54 State Representative.

The event will be held in partnership with the Nashville Metro Council Minority Caucus, The Equity Alliance, and SEIU Local 205. More than 100 local community members are expected to attend what is being considered a potentially engaging and informative discussion. “This is a wonderful opportunity to engage in thoughtful conversation with the citizens of Nashville about their hospital, Metro Nashville General,” said Erica Gilmore, Nashville Metro Councilmember At-Large.

“We desire to unite our community on relevant issues, and the future of Nashville General Hospital is an issue worth of a community discussion,” said Isaac Addae, creator of Conscious Conversation. “These events provide us with a great opportunity to increase awareness and drive engagement amongst local citizens.”

Throughout the year, Conscious Conversation hosts various community discussions on topics that relate to urban and economic development. Past events consisted of discussions on compelling issues such as education, entrepreneurship.