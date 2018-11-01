Fraport USA Sets RFP Workshops for BNA Expansion

NASHVILLE, TN — Fraport USA in conjunction with BNA will release its much anticipated Request for Proposals (RFP) for approximately 40 food and beverage locations in Nashville International Airport. The airport is the gateway to the City of Nashville, therefore the focus of this program will be to bring the incredible dining experience of Nashville and the Tennessee region into the airport, creating the ultimate passenger experience. This solicitation is open to all.

To help potential respondents, Fraport will conduct two workshops in which we will review the RFP Letter, RFP Instructions, the Term Sheet, the Lease Plans and Lease Outline Drawings (LODs) as well as the Development Plan. It is important to review the RFP and bring your questions to the workshops for further discussion.

The RFP is available on the MNAA’s website at at https://www.flynashville.com/business-opportunities/opportunities/Pages/default.aspx.

The workshops will be held as stated below:

Fraport RFP Workshop #1

November 1, 2018

4 pm to 7 pm

The Hilton Nashville Airport* 2200 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville

Fraport RFP Workshop #2

November 7, 2018

4 pm to 7 pm

The Nashville Airport Marriott* 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville

If you have questions, you may direct questions to the below Fraport representatives. We will attempt to answer all questions in writing.

Brett Kelly: b_kelly@fraport-usa.com

Vivica Brown: v_brown@fraport-usa.com

Matt Jennings: m_jennings@fraport-usa.com

Katie Morrell: k_morrell@fraport-usa.com