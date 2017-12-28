Fraternity Picks Nashville to Celebrate 107th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, TN — Over one thousand members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will converge on the Music City during January 4-7 to celebrate the organization’s founding. Local fraternity alumni chapters in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, and Brentwood along with undergraduate chapters from Meharry, Fisk, TSU, MTSU and Vanderbilt are serving as the local hosts.

During the course of the weekend the fraternity’s national board of directors and national foundation board will hold meetings. In addition, the community is invited to join fraternity members for an exciting weekend filled with social events to commemorate their 107th anniversary.

“We could not be thrilled to be in the nation’s “it city” to celebrate such a sacred moment in the life our noble clan. Brothers from all over the world are looking forward to the great food, culture, and warm hospitality that Nashville has to offer,” said the fraternity’s national president, Thomas L. Battles, Jr.

On January 5th, festivities include a Welcome to Nashville Reception sponsored by Asurion where Mayor Megan Barry is scheduled to be on hand to bring official greetings on behalf of the city. The National Museum of African American Music’s Emerging Artist Series will be a part of the event by highlighting an up and coming local artist. The reception is followed by a smooth jazz/soul event, both taking place at the Music City Sheraton and are free and open to the public. The official Founders’ Day Celebration will take place at 9 Bar Lounge in Antioch.

On January 6th, there will be a Kappa Fish Fry at the Fraternity House on Tigerbelle Lane, a Kappa Day Party at WKND Hang Suite, and an Old School/New School Affair at the Music City Sheraton later that evening.

The local host chapters coordinated a “Kappa Day of Giving” during this holiday season and distributed over 400 turkeys to deserving families throughout middle Tennessee. The service project served as the official kickoff to the National Founders’ Day activities.

Kappa Alpha Psi is a historically African-American fraternity founded on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, IN on January 5, 1911, by ten astute men. Today, membership has grown to over 200,000 college-educated men worldwide.

For more information on this historic weekend in Nashville, visit www.NFD2018.com