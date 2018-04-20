Gilmore’s Political Shenanigans as State NAACP Holds Ethically Questionable Political Event

By Rosetta Miller Perry

NASHVILLE, TN — April 19, 2018. Throughout its long and distinguished history the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), not only its national but also its state and local branches, has been very cautious and careful in regards to involvement in partisan politics. In fact, as a tax-exempt entity, the organization always has to make certain it operates in the highest ethical manner.

It wasn’t all that long ago (2004) that the NAACP was under fire from the Internal Revenue Service. They announced an investigation was underway of the organization’s tax-exempt status because then chairman Julian Bond had given a speech at the annual convention criticizing President George W. Bush and other political figures. Because the speech was more symbolic than specific, the IRS later ruled “that the remarks did not violate the group’s tax-exempt status.”

But they reminded the NAACP that the US Internal Revenue code prohibits organizations granted tax-exempt status from “directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective political office.” Apparently some members of the State NAACP are unfamiliar with that code in light of their involvement with a forum last week at the McKissack School, Preston Taylor Boys & Girls Club.

Although advertised as being organized and run by the state branch of the NAACP, this forum was co-ordinated by Marilyn Brown, a major supporter of Brenda Gilmore, who also serves as First Vice President of the Nashville Branch of the NAACP. Kara Turrentine is the campaign manager for Gilmore. They both served as moderators for a carefully screened panel discussion whose participants were heavily stacked with candidates backed and supported by Gilmore.

The Tribune’s calls to the Nashville NAACP Branch with questions regarding panel selection, inclusion and exclusion were not answered. Nor were calls to the President answered. In addition, what was supposed to be a rally open to the public instead