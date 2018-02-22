Gordon Memorial UMC Hosts 2d Great Debate-Nashville

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN – Focusing on national issues including criminal justice, civil disobedience, ethics and the White House, The Reclamation Center and Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church are again presenting The Great Debate — Nashville at Gordon Memorial UMC.

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Gordon Memorial UMC, 2334 Herman St., The Great Debate – Nashville is open to the public at no charge. It’s a rematch of debate teams from two universities in Nashville and two high schools conducted here almost exactly one year ago.

The Great Debate-Nashville will be between historically black Tennessee State University, and Vanderbilt University.

Thereafter, an exhibition match pits Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School students against McGavock High School’s Kappa League.

The Great Debate – Nashville offers our next generation of leaders the opportunity to discuss the critical issues that are facing young people and our country. The students are to examine these topics through the time-honored tradition of debate.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Rodney K. Diggs and the Reclamation Center, Inc. to provide upcoming leaders with a platform to address some of the most pressing issues facing our country,” says the Rev. Charles L. White, Jr., senior pastor at Gordon Memorial UMC.

The Great Debate will be hosted by A.G. Granderson from WUBT FM Nashville, “101.1 The Beat,” and moderated by Vicki Yates of WTVF NewsChannel 5.

The debates are to provide leadership development for participants. Debate is recognized as an effective tool for students to build confidence, improve critical thinking skills, and improve oral communication, and to engage thoughtfully in current events from all perspectives. Studies show college debaters are great leaders and participation in debate improves academic performance of students in general.

The Reclamation Center’s mission is to restore hope and improve the quality of life for low-income, underserved, disadvantaged and at-risk children, youth and families in Nashville through education, prevention, intervention, and supportive services. Founded in 2015, The Reclamation Center is the 501c3 arm of Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church.

For more, call Diggs at (615) 300-1195 or email to drrkdiggs6@gmail.com.