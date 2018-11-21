“It’s Been a Good Life,” Professor Celebrates 101st Birthday

By Tribune Staff -
Drs. Jamye (100 on December 15) and McDonald Williams (101) and still in love.

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. McDonald Williams is a dedicated member of the exclusive centenarian club. Very few people are admitted into this exclusive organization. For most, the initiation fee is just too steep. We always knew Dr. Williams was very unique from his long tenure at Tennessee State University. He was the professor that  stood out to students and challenged them in ways you never imagined yet they  never dropped his courses. TSU, former students and friends in Nashville celebrates his birthday. 

Happy 101st Birthday!  

Dr. Glenda Glover, President Tennessee State University, TSU family, Edwina Hefner, 6th First lady and Rosetta Miller Perry, Publisher and Tennessee Tribune staff, Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis Jackson and Chattanooga.

Dr. McDonald Williams
Drs. Jamye and McDonald Williams
Dr. McDonald Williams and Francine Greer
Dr. McDonald Williams and Francine Greer
Staff at the Atlanta Human Performance Center l-r; Michael Williams, Physical Therapist, Dr. Keith Evans, CEO/Owner, Dr. McDonald Williams, Cheryl Gray, Physical Therapist; Lorrane Christian, Receptionist; Ydrecious Milner, Physical Therapist; Terry McGrady, Business Manager, and Phyllis Arnold, Physical Therapist.
