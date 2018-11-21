“It’s Been a Good Life,” Professor Celebrates 101st Birthday

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. McDonald Williams is a dedicated member of the exclusive centenarian club. Very few people are admitted into this exclusive organization. For most, the initiation fee is just too steep. We always knew Dr. Williams was very unique from his long tenure at Tennessee State University. He was the professor that stood out to students and challenged them in ways you never imagined yet they never dropped his courses. TSU, former students and friends in Nashville celebrates his birthday.

Happy 101st Birthday!

Dr. Glenda Glover, President Tennessee State University, TSU family, Edwina Hefner, 6th First lady and Rosetta Miller Perry, Publisher and Tennessee Tribune staff, Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis Jackson and Chattanooga.