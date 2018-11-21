J.U.M.P. to Celebrate 22nd Annual Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 6th

NASHVILLE, TN — J.U.M.P is proud to announce the celebration of their 22nd year! This year continues our mission, which highlights J.U.M.P’s commitment to elevating awareness of Jefferson Street and the surrounding North Nashville community. Save the date and help Nashville celebrate J.U.M.P! on Thursday, December 6 from noon to 1:30 pm at The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College, 1011 21st Avenue North in Nashville.

Bill Freeman will serve as Honorary Chair for J.U.M.P.’s 22nd Annual Christmas Extravaganza.

Candlelight Award Honorees

Bishop Marcus Campbell. Campbell is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. Bishop Campbell is the National Bishop of Evangelism and Outreach as well as the TN State Bishop for Leaders For Change Christian Fellowship. Bishop Campbell works with various organizations such as; The Fountain of Life Ministries Inc., Gentlemen And Not Gangsters (G.A.N.G.), Growing In Faith Together (G.I.F.T.), J.E.W.E.L.S., Partners In The Struggle, C.A.G., Juvenile Court, Mayor Megan Berry, the West Nashville Baptist District Association, and Leaders For Change Christian Fellowship.

Norf Art Collective, is a multimedia creative team based in Nashville that was formed for a senior project – the Wall Fest. The collective consists of four muralists – Woke3, doughjoe, ArJae & Keep3. Together their murals have memorialized civil rights leaders, sparked conversations, honored the North Nashville neighborhood’s history while unearthing some of its roots and showing the power of people coming together.

Monique Odom. Odom is a native of Nashville who has been with Metro Government since 2002 and currently oversees one of the largest Parks Department in Tennessee, Monique holds a B.A. from Fisk University and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Tennessee State University’s College of Public Service and Urban Affairs, she is also is a certified Diversity Trainer, a Certified Municipal Finance Officer (CMFO) by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, and has successfully completed the National Recreation and Park Association’s two-year Directors School.

Jeffersonian Award Honorees

This year, J.U.M.P. is pleased to recognize Lori Mechem and Roger Spencer of Nashville Jazz Workshop as our Jeffersonian Award recipients. Mechem, a respected jazz pianist, composer and educator has directed shows, released albums and was nominated for ‘Best Jazz Album of the Year’ by the Nashville Music Awards. In addition, she has also performed with artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, Red Holloway, Jimmy Smith, Cal Collins, Roy McCurdy, Terry Gibbs, Pete Christlieb, Edie Gorme, Bobby Militello, Kirk Whalum and Donna McElroy.

Spencer, has performed, traveled, and recorded with artists such as Les Brown and His Band of Renown, Harry James, Rosemary Clooney, Sam Butera, Tony Bennett, Ray Conniff, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Terry Gibbs, Buddy DeFranco and Carl Fontana. Roger is a longtime member of the Beegie Adair Trio and is on the faculty at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music.

Together Mechem and Spencer, founded the Nashville Jazz Workshop in 1988 where they are responsible for administration and financial management, curriculum, student advisement, special events, teaching vocal, instrumental, improvisation, theory, and ensembles and keyboard classes. Their support and involvement with Jazz has had a large impact in Nashville and contributes to the success of Jazz in Nashville.