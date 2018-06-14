Jazz, Blues Festival June 15-16

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — The 18th Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival is at two venues this weekend to mix-up Music City at SoBro and on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall.

The Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P.) has announced its:

• Friday, June 15, “Bridging the Gap Mixer: A SoBro Block Party” is at 5th and Demonbreun between the Music City Center and the Omni/Country Music Hall of Fame complex featuring Jefferson Jazz & Blues Festival alums William Davenport and Wendell “Bizz” Bigsby-Church & Everyday People with a special guest; celebrity DJ Kid Capri.

• Saturday, June 16, at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall Amphitheater the festival continues with this year’s headlining act, the S.O.S Band, an R&B group with more than 2-million records sold and numerous hits. Additional acts are being confirmed and chosen from an active ‘call for bands’ process to allow JJBF an opportunity to select five acts to round out Saturday’s show.

“J.U.M.P. is incredibly excited to continue providing a diverse, bold and energetic sound within the downtown Music City scene and on Jefferson St.,” J.U.M.P. President and CEOSharon W. Hurt said. “Nashville is known for country, but we have been home to soul-filled sounds for years.

“Hosting JJBF showcases the many facets of Nashville’s music scene and we are elated to be a part of it,” Hurt said.

Singer-songwriter William Davenport, appearing Friday, is lauded as a true balladeer and musical prodigy. His unique sound and undeniable talent continues to pave his road in the music industry. Having shared the stage with music legends in gospel, R&B, and jazz, Davenport was recently spotlighted in BET’s Music Matters campaign.

Wendell “Bizz” Bigsby-Church is an accomplished artist and songwriter who’s played on Nashville stages and shows across America for more than 15 years. Bizz and Katrice Donaldson brought Everyday People together in 2011. Bizz is the son of famed-performer, Jimmy Church, who played on Jefferson Street in its heyday.

Unmatched by any other, DJ Kid Capri’s energy makes him the most relentless, most relied-upon to rock a party. He’s recognized as the most dynamic and larger-than-life DJ in the history of Hip-Hop. Kid Capri brings on a crowd-hyping type of entertainment. If people are sitting when he hits the stage they are sure to be out of their seats and feeling the music by the end.

Since their debut single, “Take Your Time (Do It Right)”, the S.O.S Band (Sounds of Success) has been on music charts for years. Working with producer Leon Sylvers III and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the band recorded hits like “High Hopes,” “Just Be Good to Me” and “Tell Me if You Still Care.” Gaining fame in the 1980s, the S.O.S. Band is best known as an R&B and Electro-Funk group with smooth vocals music that makes you groove.

Admission costs $10 on Friday and $25 on Saturday. For advance tickets, go to NashvilleJazzAndBluesFest.com.

The Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P) is a non-profit organization that exists to develop, foster and promote cooperative economic development through revitalization, acquisition, education and public safety programs in North Nashville. More than 200 people and organizations are JUMP’s active membership. They include physicians, lawyers, dentists, master barbers, musicians, ministers, writers, hair stylists, retailers and restaurateurs. Their common goal is to keep Jefferson Street alive and thriving.

For more, visit JumpToJefferson.com.