Mayor Barry Statement on FBI Monitoring Investigation of Officer-Involved Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 13, 2017) – Mayor Megan Barry issued the following statement regarding the announcement that the FBI would be monitoring the investigation into the officer-involved shooting on Friday:

“We have said all along that there will be a full and thorough investigation of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jocques Clemmons. I believe, as does the MNPD, in having an open and transparent process so that the public has access to the facts in this situation as quickly as possible. I support the decision of US Attorney David Rivera to ask the FBI to monitor this investigation so that there will be an independent third-party review and assessment of the investigation at its conclusion.”