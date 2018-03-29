Mayor Briley Creates Senior Legislative Liason Team

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor David Briley announced today the appointment of government affairs specialist Freda Player-Peters to serve alongside Joseph Woodson as senior legislative advisors for the Mayor’s Office.

“Freda and Joseph will make a great team,” Mayor Briley said. “Together their years of experience working with the Metro Council will further strengthen communications between the Council and the Mayor’s Office and ensure we are all working closely together to serve the residents of Davidson County.”

Player-Peters is joining the administration after serving as political director of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 205, where she was responsible for lobbying, advocacy and electoral activities for the union in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis. She previously held roles with the Tennessee Democratic Party and the Al Gore Presidential Campaign.

“It will be an honor to serve in Mayor Briley’s administration,” Player-Peters said. “I admire his thoughtful and deliberate leadership and I look forward to serving our great city as part of his team.”

Woodson, who joined the Barry administration in November 2015, will continue to serve as a senior advisor on the expanded Mayor’s Office legislative team. Before joining Metro, he served as director of legislation for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

This press release is available online: https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/7358/Mayor-David-Briley-Creates-Senior-Legislative-Liaison-Team.aspx