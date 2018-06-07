McCullough Law Firm Welcomed to Nashville

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILE, TN — McCullough Law, a Memphis-based boutique-civil law firm, was welcomed recently to Music City USA in Jubilee Hall at Fisk University by The Tennessee Tribune and CapStar Bank.

“When we first decided to take a chance on Nashville, I saw The Tennessee Tribune Building while driving on Jefferson Street,” said Carlee McCullough, Esq., founder of the firm whose suite of offices is located in an elegantly restored Victorian Memphis home. When McCullough entered the newspaper office, “She embraced us,” McCullough said of Tribune Publisher /CEO Rosetta Miller Perry. “It touched my heart for her and CapStar Bank to do this for us,” McCullough said after being introduced at the reception as “the diva super attorney” by Perry.

McCullough’s Nashville office is on the 20th floor of One Nashville Place, 150 4th Ave., North across Printer’s Alley from Country Music Television headquarters. McCullough Law Firm, Inc. is interested in Nashville’s “entertainment component” and its growing workforce diversity because its lawyers are talented in labor and employment law.

“I told your property assessor, ‘We invest in our markets,’” McCullough said.

Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite spoke on a request from Perry: “When the queen says ‘Jump,’ you say ‘How high?’

“New growth means revenue, so for others who come here to live and realize their dream — we’re going to see you often. I’m looking forward to sending you an assessment card.”

Wilhoite credited Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover, CapStar Bank’s Melinda Pulliam and Tribune’s Rosetta Miller Perry for a warm McCullough’s welcome, Melinda said Carlee should “call on me if you have any concerns or questions.”

McCullough employs 10 attorneys and expected to have 14 soon. It should become a regional firm and the new office’s attorney is Christian West-Coleman who’s settling into Nashville. West-Coleman can call on her home office attorneys for advice and counsel.

TSU’s president welcomed McCullough and her associates on that Thursday evening, May 10, saying, “We need more African American businesses in the city … Let’s make a path for others in high heels …

“Carlee was my student” at Howard University, Glover said, recalling McCullough told her then, “‘You taught my mother,’” to which Glover replied, “‘No I didn’t,’ but I claim you, Carlee.”

Claire W. Tucker, president and CEO of CapStar [Bank] Financial Holdings, Inc., “wished she could” attend the reception.

CapStar Personal Banking Manager Melinda Pulliam attended and told McCullough, “We’re here to help you meet all your financial goals.”

Joseph Watkins, chief of staff from Fisk, also brought greetings on behalf of President Kevin D. Rome, Sr. The event was jointly-sponsored by The Tennessee Tribune and CapStar Bank. The guest enjoyed hors d’oeuvres catered by UNO. Music was provided by Easy Jazz Quartet. Many of the guests came from West Tennessee, including Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls. Fisk University provided a welcome desk and receptionists.

Les Gemmes, Inc., President, Janice Woodard hosted the event.

