Municipal Auditorium Celebrates 55 Years

NASHVILLE, TN — Fifty-five years after it hosted its first event – a Church of Christ revival – the Metro-owned Municipal Auditorium is celebrating the completion of major renovations to the historic venue, including a build-out of new dressing room space that is fully decorated and customized for privacy and comfortability.

Additionally, the general public will benefit from new seating that includes restored wooden chair backs and new seat cushions. Upgrades were also made to the facility’s plumbing system, ticket windows, and floors. New security measures will be implemented later this fall, including the installation of metal detectors.

The renovations are valued at $3.2 million and were completed as part of the city’s agreement with concert promoter Live Nation, which has a preferred concert promoting agreement with the venue and does the majority of the booking of musical acts there. Skanska USA managed the renovations to the dressing rooms.

The Municipal Auditorium opened in 1962 to satisfy Middle Tennessee’s need for a multipurpose facility that could handle a wide range of events. The 9,654-seat arena has since hosted everything from concerts to circuses, to auto shows, to basketball tournaments, to cheerleading competitions. In August 2013, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum became a featured tenant of the building and opened the Grammy Gallery in 2016.

For a full list of concerts and other events hosted by the facility, please visit the Municipal Auditorium website athttp://www.nashvilleauditorium.com/faq/dates.asp