Nashville Airbnb Guests Made $191 Million Impact on Local Merchants

NASHVILLE – Airbnb released a report today documenting $191 million in total spending by its guests to Nashville throughout 2016, including $74 million for the local restaurant industry alone.

In 2016, Nashville’s host community welcomed 349,000 guest arrivals to the City. Airbnb guests to Nashville spend on average $184 a day, split between food, leisure, shopping, transport and groceries. All told, guests experiencing the Music City via the Airbnb platform contributed $191 million in economic activity to local restaurants, cab drivers, shops and more.

Nashville has faced a recent shortage of hotel inventory, with the local hotel occupancy rate having risen from 63% in 2008 to 74% in 2015 according to Visit Music City. The expanded lodging capacity afforded by home sharing platforms such as Airbnb has allowed more people to responsibly and authentically experience Nashville and infuse additional spending for the local merchant community — particularly during peak weekends where hotels sell out.

Airbnb and its local host community remains engaged with Nashville policymakers towards clear, fair rules that would allow the merchant community to continue benefitting from the influx of responsible, family-friendly tourism.

The report and spending breakdown is available by clicking image below: