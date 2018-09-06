Nashville General Appoints Stephens Chief Analytics Officer

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville General Hospital has named Eric Stephens its Chief Analytics Officer. Stephens will serve as a key member of the hospital’s executive leadership team, working to advance the mission and vision of Nashville General by directing and implementing population health initiatives and forming a data infrastructure to ensure data accuracy and provide intelligent analysis.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our executive leadership team as we work to continue development of our population health infrastructure,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Nashville General Hospital. “Eric has a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience and is known for being a creative problem solver who leverages the innovative use of technology to improve health outcomes. Moving forward population health management will continue to be paramount to our future success, and we are thrilled to have a leader of Eric’s caliber joining our team at such a pivotal time in our history.”

Stephens joins Nashville General from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as manager of population health analytics. At Vanderbilt, he led a team of analysts and developers who developed and implemented multiple analytic solutions to support population health management for both the hospital and the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network. Prior to Vanderbilt, Stephens spent 13 years with SESAC, a music copyright organization, as associate director of research and analytics.

Stephens is an Adjunct Professor at Lipscomb University in Nashville, where he teaches courses in business analytics and statistical methods for various programs in both the College of Business and the College of Computing and Technology. He also is a member of the advisory board for the newly developed Master of Management in Health Care being offered by the Lipscomb College of Business.

Stephens holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Tennessee Tech University as well as a Graduate Certificate in Applied Statistics from the University of Tennessee. He is a Certified Analytics Professional (CAP®), and is active in the Nashville analytics community through his role as a member of the steering committee of the Nashville Technology Council’s Analytics Peer Network, which presents the ever-growing Nashville Analytics Summit each year. He is a member of the American Statistical Association, the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS), Leadership Health Care, and Toastmasters International.

Nashville General Hospital has provided quality healthcare to the Nashville community for over 125 years. When it first opened as City Hospital on April 23, 1890, with one physician, seven nurses and 60 beds, the hospital’s mission was to provide health care services to the desperately ill or those persons unable to care for themselves. In 1998, Metropolitan Nashville General Hospital moved from its original site on Hermitage Avenue to the Meharry Medical College campus. The relocation blends two rich medical histories to provide one of the best healthcare facilities in the area.