Nashville General Hospital Earns the Highest Recognition for Patient-Centered Care

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recently announced that Nashville General Hospital has received recognition as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that the Nashville General Hospital has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

To earn the highest level of recognition, which is valid for three years, the Nashville General Hospital demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

“We are proud to have achieved NCQA Level 3 recognition for our model of care at Nashville General Hospital,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, CEO. “This approach provides accessible, coordinated, high-quality care to Nashville’s most vulnerable citizens, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced costs.”

To find clinicians and their practices with NCQA PCMH Recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s Web site (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Nashville General Hospital at Meharry has provided quality healthcare to the Nashville community for over 125 years. When it first opened as City Hospital on April 23, 1890, with one physician, seven nurses and 60 beds, the hospital’s mission was to provide health care services to the desperately ill or those persons unable to care for themselves. In 1998, Metropolitan Nashville General Hospital moved from its original site on Hermitage Avenue to the Meharry Medical College campus. The relocation is reflected in the current name and highlights the blending of two rich medical histories to provide one of the best healthcare facilities in the area.