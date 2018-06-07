Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Congratulates Mayor Briley

NASHVILLE, TN — Congratulations to our newly elected Mayor, a message to our Metropolitan Nashville Council members.

The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce congratulates elected Mayor David Briley for being sworn in as Mayor of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County.

We all, at the NAHCC, wish Mayor Briley great success in its new role as Mayor of our city. We wish our Mayor to achieve many great things and trust that he will continue to work for improved access and participation for all communities who call Nashville home.

Given Nashville’s current place of prominence, not only as one of the fastest growing markets but also a destination for those who just like many of our Hispanic chamber members, trace their roots to Spanish speaking countries, it is a job shared by everyone to moves us forward.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angie Dalton presided over the private swearing-in ceremony in the Mayor’s Office where Mayor Briley was joined by his family, friends and staff.

Let Mayor Briley’s words fuel our inspiration as “We (too) share Nashville’s optimism. We will work to extend economic prosperity to those being left behind; protect our neighborhoods; & build upon the successes in our public schools. We will act transparently; listen to everyone; expect accountability; & deliver results”.

We wish our Mayor, and our Metro Council members all the best as they work to represent us and lead us in writing a new chapter in our history together.

On behalf of the NAHCC Board of Directors,

Yuri Cunza

President & CEO

Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce